Another AJ100 firm becomes employee-owned

17 June, 2019 By Greg Pitcher

The 100 strong firm currently sits at no.40 in the aj100

  The 100 strong firm currently sits at no.40 in the aj100
  • BuckleyGrayYeoman board of directors

    L-R: director Oliver Bayliss, joint chief executive Paul White, director Laura O’Hagan, director Amr Assaad, joint chief executive Matt Yeoman and director Andrew Henriques

  Anderson Bell + Christie team shot

    Anderson Bell + Christie team

BuckleyGrayYeoman has become the 20th AJ100 practice to move to an employee ownership business model

The east London practice followed Purcell and Assael in handing staff the keys since the start of this year.

BuckleyGrayYeoman, which has a headcount of 100 including its recently opened Bristol studio, is now governed by an Employee Ownership Trust.

As part of the restructuring, founding directors Matt Yeoman and Paul White have become joint chief executives and four new directors have been appointed – Amr Assaad, Oliver Bayliss, Laura O’Hagan and Andrew Henriques.

Yeoman said: ’This transition reflects the ongoing evolution of the practice and was conceived as a stronger and fairer way to govern the practice going forward. It reflects the shared appreciation and trust we have for our staff while ensuring the long-term development of the practice.

‘Furthermore, the internal promotion of four members of staff to create a six-strong team of directors will provide strong leadership and design ambition as we look to continue our steady growth with work in new sectors and overseas.’

BuckleyGrayYeoman’s recently completed projects include the refurbishment and repositioning of Minster Court in the City of London; a new performing arts centre for Channing School in Highgate; and a boutique for luxury accessories brand Grace Han in Knightsbridge.

Meanwhile Glasgow practice Anderson Bell + Christie has also announced its transition to employee ownership.

The 38-strong team now shares ownership of the firm through an Employee Ownership Trust.

Director Jonathan McQuillan said: ‘We feel this ownership model is compatible with our practice’s ethos and the values we’re committed to of promoting equality, wellbeing and innovation, so we’re excited for our future.

‘Enabling us to continue building on the success the firm has achieved to date, employee ownership will also open up new and different avenues for us. We’ll be in a stronger position to capitalise on opportunities to realise our vision for the company.

’The fact that staff will now benefit directly from the business’s outstanding performance is a great asset – it will help us retain our fantastic experienced professionals and also be able to attract great new talent.’

Anderson Bell + Christie team

Manchester’s Triangle Architects and Chester practice Lovelock Mitchell Architects both recently announced they have established employee ownership trusts.

The so-called ‘John Lewis model’ was pioneered in the architecture sector by Make when it launched in 2004.

