Amsterdam’s krft wins Brighton College theatre contest

The Amsterdam-based firm – co-founded by Oscar Vos and Thomas Dieben in 2015 – saw off entries from US architect Morphosis, German practice Sauerbruchhutton, Dutch architect Mecanoo and the UK’s Haworth Tompkins.

The project – krft’s first in the UK – is for a 400-seat theatre complex on a site between the school’s Gilbert Scott-designed Main Building and a sports and science block by OMA, which is under construction.

The performance arts centre is the latest high-profile project to arise from a series of invited international competitions held for the Brighton co-ed boarding and day school’s £100 million investment programme.

Hopkins Architects completed the school’s £9.5 million Kai Yong Yeoh Building in 2017 while a music school by Eric Parry Architects opened in 2015. Other recent additions to the Grade II-listed Victorian campus have included an arts centre by Tim Ronalds Architects and a boarding house and student common room by Allies and Morrison.