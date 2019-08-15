Amin Taha wins appeal against Clerkenwell Close demolition order

The architect has been locked in a long-running battle with the local planning authority over its attempt to bulldoze his seven-storey office and home in Clerkenwell.

In February last year Islington hit Taha with an enforcement notice because, according to the council’s planners, the award-winning building was different from the designs that had been given consent.

However Taha appealed the notice and in a decision published today (15 August), a planning inspector agreed to quash the demolition order and grant the ’thoughtful building’ scheme planning permission.

In his decision, planning inspector PN Jarratt said while he agreed there was a ’difference’ between the parties on what was either submitted or approved, in ‘general terms’ the building was not harmful to the conservation area.

He added: ‘This is an unsatisfactory situation for both parties and it is not in the public interest if members of the public cannot establish what has been approved when examining planning records.

’Nevertheless, the principle of development is not in dispute and the building accords with the generality of what had previously been approved.’

Amin Taha said he and his practice Groupwork were all ‘extremely happy and very relieved’ at the news.

The enforcement notice is the latest in a series issued by the council since 2016.

The first was delivered in June of that year when a neighbour complained that the building appeared to be in ‘concrete’ not brick as per the initial 2013 submission.

An enforcement officer and conservation officer were sent to visit the site where, Taha claims, he was told they had been instructed by the councillor to build a case for its demolition. That notice was later withdrawn.

In June 2017, a second notice was issued calling for the building to be flattened and replaced in brick. However this was also withdrawn after Taha’s solicitors sent the council a letter which asked to see the report backing this notice.

In February 2018, a new notice was issued. A spokesperson said at the time: ‘After an investigation, the council has come to the view that the building at 15 Clerkenwell Close does not reflect the building that was granted planning permission and conservation area consent in 2013.’

Summing up the huge interest in the Clerkenwell Close saga, Jarratt wrote that he had received 24 letters objecting to the designs and 133 written representations of support.

He wrote: ’Some 14 third parties spoke at the inquiry, including eminent persons in the field of architecture, extolling the virtues of the imaginative building and reflecting on the various design awards that the building has received and the attention given by the press to the building’.

However in granting planning permission, the inspector did attach some conditions to the approval, including that the practice tool the ’sawn faces’ of the columns and beams on the Clerkenwell Court elevation, which he said were ‘intrusive and prominent’.

It also requested that the removal of a solar chimney above the lift overrun on the building’s roof.

Islington Council has been approached for comment.