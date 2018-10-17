Amin Taha to speak at AJ lecture

Taha will speak about his recent work at an AJ lecture

The architect behind the headline-grabbing Clerkenwell Close scheme will be discussing his latest projects and the current issues facing British and international architecture.

Taha’s practice Groupwork was shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize in 2017 with the Barrett’s Grove housing project.

The event will be held at the Zaha Hadid-designed Roca London Gallery in Chelsea on Wednesday 7 November, starting at 6.30pm. Due to the popularity of this event, tickets are unfortnately no longer available.



