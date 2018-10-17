Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Amin Taha to speak at AJ lecture

17 October, 2018 By

3105283 amintaha creditsvenarnstein cropped edit

1/4

Hide caption

  • 3105283 amintaha creditsvenarnstein cropped edit
  • 160809 Amin Taha Barrett s Grove 098

    Amin Taha + Groupwork's Barretts Grove (RIBA Stirling Prize 2017)

  • 171208 amin taha clerkenwell 345

    Amin Taha's Clerkenwell Close scheme

  • The Roca Gallery by Zaha Hadid Architects

    The Roca London Gallery by Zaha Hadid Architects

    Source:Hufton + Crow

Taha will speak about his recent work at an AJ lecture  

The architect behind the headline-grabbing Clerkenwell Close scheme will be discussing his latest projects and the current issues facing British and international architecture. 

Taha’s practice Groupwork was shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize in 2017 with the Barrett’s Grove housing project.

The event will be held at the Zaha Hadid-designed Roca London Gallery in Chelsea on Wednesday 7 November, starting at 6.30pm. Due to the popularity of this event, tickets are unfortnately no longer available.  

Supported by

Roca blue 300dpi

 

Tags

You might also like...

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs