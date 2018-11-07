Amin Taha speaks at AJ lecture – watch live!

Watch Amin Taha’s AJ lecture live from Roca London Gallery in Chelsea tonight from 7.10pm
The Amin Taha controversy lays bare planners’ facile obsession with the ‘in keeping’
5 October, 2018Owen Hatherley
The row over Amin Taha’s Islington office reveals the poverty of the planning system, says Owen Hatherley
Unpicking Amin Taha’s Clerkenwell Close fiasco
1 October, 2018Richard Waite
Richard Waite looks at what led an award-winning building by Amin Taha to become an internet sensation – for all the wrong reasons
Amin Taha wins go-ahead to take Clerkenwell office building back in time
25 September, 2018Greg Pitcher
Groupwork + Amin Taha has received permission for an £8 million overhaul of a 1970s office block in Clerkenwell which includes an historically inspired brass mesh facade
In practice: Amin Taha on post and lintel stone construction
6 December, 2017Amin Taha
Amin Taha discusses two of his contemporary projects which explore an ancient construction method
Groupwork + Amin Taha remodels terrace around cantilevered travertine staircase
10 November, 2017Jon Astbury
Groupwork + Amin Taha has extended a typical Edwardian terrace house into its roof and basement levels and remodelled it with open plan spaces and new internal finishes for a family of five
A deliberately imperfect restoration: Upper Street by Groupwork + Amin Taha
30 October, 2017
AJ Specification case study: an in-situ ‘terracotta’ concrete structure reinterprets memory and heritage
RIBA Stirling Prize: Barrett’s Grove by Groupwork + Amin Taha
18 October, 2017Manon Mollard
The architect’s skilful play with material textures at this north London housing scheme calls for a tactile response, writes Manon Mollard.
Film and photography by Jim Stephenson
Amin Taha: 'Clerkenwell scheme does not breach planning policy'
19 July, 2017Ella Braidwood
Amin Taha has hit back at criticism that his nearly completed six-storey office block in north London breaches planning policy
Amin Taha reveals plans for 10-storey flats with load-bearing stone structure
17 July, 2017Ella Braidwood
New images have been released of proposals by Groupwork + Amin Taha for a 10-storey block of flats in Finchley Road, north London featuring a load-bearing stone stucture
Great Detail: Amin Taha on Haworth Tompkins' McGregor Rd extension
16 December, 2016
The next in a series looking at the building details that have impressed and inspired our readers. Today: Amin Taha of Amin Taha Architects