Amin Taha and Islington Council lock horns over Clerkenwell Close decision

A war of words has broken out again between Amin Taha and Islington Council after a planning inspector saved the architect’s Clerkenwell Close scheme from demolition

Last Thursday (15 August) a planning inspector overturned Islington’s orders to demolish the divisive seven-storey building, deciding a long-running feud over whether or not the building had permission.

But, following the publication of the 23-page decision, neither side has shown any sign of burying the hatchet.

On Friday, an Islington Council spokesperson said it was ‘disappointed’ the inspector had decided to quash its enforcement notice against the scheme.

However, it added: ’We’re pleased that Taha has finally admitted that the building did not benefit from planning permission.’

’The council looks forward to the removal of the unauthorised and visually harmful solar chimney, changes to the roof garden, and alterations to the limestone columns and beams facing Clerkenwell Close, as set out in the Inspector’s conditions.’

Taha immediately hit back, arguing he had not admitted the scheme did not have planning permission and that this wording was ‘disingenuous of the appeal process’.

He added: ‘It’s rather saddening to see someone’s spin machine in action instead of just graciously accepting they were wrong.’

Islington Council also said it was pleased Taha would be paying a £420,000 payment towards ‘badly-needed affordable housing, in line with Islington’s planning policies’.

Taha dismissed this as ’more disappointing and rather insulting political spin’, arguing this payment was agreed in 2013 but the council would not accept the payment, as enforcement action was ongoing.

In February last year Islington hit Taha with an enforcement notice because, according to the council’s planners, the award-winning building was different from the designs that had been given consent.

Taha appealed the notice, and on Thursday planning inspector PN Jarratt agreed to quash the demolition order and grant the ‘thoughtful building’ planning permission.

While the inspector agreed there was a difference between the parties on what was either submitted or approved, he said the building was ‘not harmful to the conservation area in general terms’.

‘The principle of development is not in dispute and the building accords with the generality of what had previously been approved,’ he said.

The inspector’s report did say that Amin must shoulder a ’significant degree of responsibility’ for submitting ’inconsistent plans’ and said some aspects of the building varied from the original permission and must be modified.