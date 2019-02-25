Alter & Co wins go-ahead for mews homes in Hove

The 311m² scheme between Shirley Street and Livingstone Street will replace a series of workshops which have been empty for three decades.

The Brighton-based practice said the mews development would have a ‘classical controlled contemporary rhythm’ and would be clad in an all-brick ‘tweed jacket’.

Work is expected to start on site next year and complete in 2021.

Show Fullscreen Ground floor shirely street mews alter Ground floor

The architect’s view The new homes and communal gardens will return this decaying site back into active use – a welcome bonus to this thriving family neighbourhood. Mews is traditionally the name given to a row or courtyard of carriage houses, with stables below and living quarters above. Like many parts of the UK, East Sussex is packed with backland mews type sites. Shirley Street mews is composed as an architectural mass that is lifted by vertical bays, much like the Regency designs of the past. Openings are cut into the form, decreasing in size as they are placed at different levels of the building. The proposed result is a classical controlled contemporary rhythm; large windows and doors at ground level, medium windows at first floor, and small windows to the top of the building. Through collaboration with the client team and the planning consultants we’ve created a piece of architecture that is elegant and in harmony to its environment. The making of a green courtyard is vital for these homes. We worked hard to maximise the landscape, creating a connective large shared space. Each home has its own garden area which forms part of the whole enclosed shared courtyard. This evergreen corridor creates restful ‘journeys’ between live and play, the garden becomes a large shared external living room. For this backland development site, we focused on contemporary ecological construction techniques to make future-ready homes. Brick bonds and texture give a subtle detail to the façades of this new building. The blended brick gives reference to the historical bricks dug from the clay pits between old Hove Town and The Downs, a place of outstanding beauty. The brickwork visually reads like a tweed jacket, a grey-white chalky weave stacked in a playful brick pattern creates an invitation to enter. This well-crafted mews reshapes the existing volume of the historical workshops, carefully and classically making vibrant homes that enable the way we live now. Show Fullscreen Section shirely street mews alter

Project data

Location Shirley Street, Hove, East Sussex

Type of project Mews Development

Client James Summers and Nick Charman – CCS Brighton

Architect Alter & Company

Planning consultant Lewis & Co

Main contractor N/A

Start on site date Approximately 2020

Completion date Approximately 2021

Gross internal floor area 311m²

Annual CO2 emissions Unknown

Total cost Unknown