Alma-nac to upcycle Pricegore’s Dulwich Pavilion into planters for local schools

Dulwich Picture Gallery’s 2019 Pavilion, The Colour Palace, by architect Pricegore and artist Yinka Ilori, will be ‘100 per cent recycled’ into 150 outdoor planters for local schools

The cross-school and community partner project, which has been led by Alma-nac and pupils at private school Dulwich Prep London, will see the pavilion’s 2,000 coloured slats deconstructed and rebuilt at schools and community sites throughout south London.

The modular planters have been designed through ‘making sessions’ where students took part in a ‘playground journey to explore what spaces would be suitable for planters’.

The schools involved in the programme will be encouraged to take a ‘similar site-specific approach’, with Alma-nac leading a workshop demonstration at the Dulwich Picture Gallery in early spring 2020.

The practice has also created a flat-pack instruction kit for the hand-painted battens, which will be provided free of charge.

Schools receiving planters include Kingsdale Foundation School, Pilgrims Way, Ark Walworth Academy, Dulwich College, Harris Primary Academy, Dulwich Prep London, Hollydale Primary School, John Donne Primary School, Dulwich Village Infants and Goose Green Primary School.

Meanwhile, the Build Up Foundation, a charity that runs practical construction projects for young people aged 6-23 years, has been promised the decking timber and marine ply from the pavilion, which was designed for this year’s London Festival of Architecture.

Jennifer Scott, the Sackler director at Dulwich Picture Gallery, said: ‘I’m thrilled that the Colour Palace will have a second life. Nearly 90,000 people enjoyed this year’s inventive design here at the gallery. I hope it will continue to inspire others and become an integral part of south-east London.’

Show Fullscreen alma-nac’s visual showing how one of the planters may look alma-nac’s visual showing how one of the planters may look

Alma-nac director Tristan Wigfall added: ‘Having gained experience working with a range of schools within Dulwich, we were excited to consider the long-term legacy of the Colour Palace. We saw it as an opportunity for the vibrant identity of the original design to be dispersed into the wider community as a means of “seeding” further discussions and to provide a series of cultural markers that clearly convey their previous incarnation.’

Emerging Peckham-based practice Pricegore and artist Ilori were selected for the commission after a competition which attracted 150 entrants. Ilori is a multidisciplinary artist and designer who specialises in up-cycling furniture and other found objects in works that blend Nigerian traditions with contemporary design. The team met after working on the refurbishment of a factory in Wealdstone.

According to the design team, the colourful design of the £150,000 pavilion was inspired by Dutch wax fabric prints on display in a Lagos market, and represented a multicultural London, fusing European and west African traditions.

The pavilion, which closed in September 2019, had previously been advertised for sale for £25,000 on the Modern House website.

Project data

Start on site May 2019

Completion date June 2019

Gross internal floor area 145m²

Form of contract or procurement route JCT Minor Works

Construction cost £150,000

Architect Pricegore with Yinka Ilori

Client Dulwich Picture Gallery, London Festival of Architecture

Sponsors Arts Council England, Gosnells of London, Art Happens campaign

Structural engineer engineersHRW

Furniture suppliers Aper, Very Good, Proper

Paint supplier Mylands

Main fabricator RASKL