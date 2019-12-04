Unsupported browser

Alma-nac to upcycle Pricegore’s Dulwich Pavilion into planters for local schools

4 December, 2019 By

Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 33

Source: Adam Scott

1/29

Hide caption

  • Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 33

    Source: Adam Scott

  • Dulwichworkshop nov19 044 credit belinda lawley
  • Dulwichworkshop nov19 019 credit belinda lawley
  • Credit belinda lawley
  • Dulwichworkshop nov19 045 credit belinda lawley
  • Planter prototype 01 credit alma nac

    Planter prototype number 1

    Source:Alma-nac

  • Planter prototype 02 credit alma nac

    Planter prototype number 2

    Source:Alma-nac

  • Press image alma nac

    alma-nac's visual showing how one of the planters may look

  • Dulwichworkshop nov19 048 credit belinda lawley
  • Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 15

    Source: Adam Scott

  • Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 20

    Source: Adam Scott

  • Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 06

    Source: Adam Scott

  • Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 48

    Source: Adam Scott

  • Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 49

    Source: Adam Scott

  • Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 51

    Source: Adam Scott

  • Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 55

    Source: Adam Scott

  • Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 57

    Source: Adam Scott

  • Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 61

    Source: Adam Scott

  • Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 63

    Source: Adam Scott

  • Dulwichpicturegallery colourpalace2019 adamscott 68

    Source: Adam Scott

  • 1. pavilion in context a dulwich pavilion pricegore x yinka ilori 180709

    Dulwich pavilion 2019: competition render

    Source: PriceGore x Yinka Ilori

  • 3. pavilion in context c dulwich pavilion pricegore x yinka ilori 180709

    Dulwich pavilion 2019: competition render

    Source: PriceGore x Yinka Ilori

  • Hr image of design

    Dulwich pavilion 2019: competition render

    Source: PriceGore x Yinka Ilori

  • Pricegore&yinka ilori photo james lyndsay (1)

    Pricegore and Yinka Ilori

    Source: James Lyndsay

  • Pricegore&yinka ilori photo james lyndsay

    Pricegore and Yinka Ilori

    Source: James Lyndsay

  • 158 ab l11 01 site plan a5

    Site plan

    Source: Pricegore x Yinka Ilori

  • 158 ab l12 01 floor plan a5

    Ground floor plan

    Source: Pricegore x Yinka Ilori

  • 158 ab l14 01 site section a5

    Site section

    Source: Pricegore x Yinka Ilori

  • 158 ab a14 01 detail section a5

    Detail section

    Source: Pricegore x Yinka Ilori

Dulwich Picture Gallery’s 2019 Pavilion, The Colour Palace, by architect Pricegore and artist Yinka Ilori, will be ‘100 per cent recycled’ into 150 outdoor planters for local schools

The cross-school and community partner project, which has been led by Alma-nac and pupils at private school Dulwich Prep London, will see the pavilion’s 2,000 coloured slats deconstructed and rebuilt at schools and community sites throughout south London. 

The modular planters have been designed through ‘making sessions’ where students took part in a ‘playground journey to explore what spaces would be suitable for planters’.

The schools involved in the programme will be encouraged to take a ‘similar site-specific approach’, with Alma-nac leading a workshop demonstration at the Dulwich Picture Gallery in early spring 2020.

The practice has also created a flat-pack instruction kit for the hand-painted battens, which will be provided free of charge.

Schools receiving planters include Kingsdale Foundation School, Pilgrims Way, Ark Walworth Academy, Dulwich College, Harris Primary Academy, Dulwich Prep London, Hollydale Primary School, John Donne Primary School, Dulwich Village Infants and Goose Green Primary School.

Meanwhile, the Build Up Foundation, a charity that runs practical construction projects for young people aged 6-23 years, has been promised the decking timber and marine ply from the pavilion, which was designed for this year’s London Festival of Architecture.

Jennifer Scott, the Sackler director at Dulwich Picture Gallery, said: ‘I’m thrilled that the Colour Palace will have a second life. Nearly 90,000 people enjoyed this year’s inventive design here at the gallery. I hope it will continue to inspire others and become an integral part of south-east London.’

Press image alma nac

alma-nac’s visual showing how one of the planters may look

alma-nac’s visual showing how one of the planters may look

Alma-nac director Tristan Wigfall added: ‘Having gained experience working with a range of schools within Dulwich, we were excited to consider the long-term legacy of the Colour Palace. We saw it as an opportunity for the vibrant identity of the original design to be dispersed into the wider community as a means of “seeding” further discussions and to provide a series of cultural markers that clearly convey their previous incarnation.’

Emerging Peckham-based practice Pricegore and artist Ilori were selected for the commission after a competition which attracted 150 entrants. Ilori is a multidisciplinary artist and designer who specialises in up-cycling furniture and other found objects in works that blend Nigerian traditions with contemporary design. The team met after working on the refurbishment of a factory in Wealdstone.

According to the design team, the colourful design of the £150,000 pavilion was inspired by Dutch wax fabric prints on display in a Lagos market, and represented a multicultural London, fusing European and west African traditions.

The pavilion, which closed in September 2019, had previously been advertised for sale for £25,000 on the Modern House website.

Project data

Start on site May 2019
Completion date June 2019
Gross internal floor area 145m²
Form of contract or procurement route JCT Minor Works
Construction cost £150,000
Architect Pricegore with Yinka Ilori
Client Dulwich Picture Gallery, London Festival of Architecture
Sponsors Arts Council England, Gosnells of London, Art Happens campaign
Structural engineer engineersHRW
Furniture suppliers Aper, Very Good, Proper
Paint supplier Mylands
Main fabricator RASKL 

158 ab a14 01 detail section a5

