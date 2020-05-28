Allies and Morrison's 39-storey Old Kent Road tower set for OK

Allies and Morrison is set to become the latest architect to bag planning permission for a tower in the Old Kent Road, south London

Practices including Farrells, Pilbrow & Partners, Maccreanor Lavington and Brisac Gonzalez have already received consent for major schemes which will bring high-rise housing blocks to the ancient Roman road.

Now Allies and Morrison is slated to win consent next week for the demolition of a petrol filling station and HSS Hire store and their replacement with 264 flats and retail space at ground level.

Plans for the tower are contained in a larger hybrid application covering the Devonshire Square scheme for developer Barkwest. The application also asks for outline permission for a further four buildings providing 301 homes alongside shops, restaurants, offices and leisure space.

Planning officers at Southwark Council have recommended the hybrid application be approved at a meeting of councillors on Monday (1 June).

The scheme would deliver 41 per cent affordable housing by habitable room – 29 per cent social rent tenure and 12 per cent intermediate tenure. However, the 39-storey tower will contain no affordable housing.

Councillors at Southwark’s planning committee have also been asked by officers to approve detailed plans by Farrells for two buildings standing at 10 and 19 storeys.

The buildings, for developer Avanton, will provide 262 flats as well as space for shops and offices on a site currently occupied by a Carpetright outlet.

The regeneration of the Old Kent Road has been partially driven by Transport for London’s plans to extend the London Underground’s Bakerloo Line from Elephant & Castle to Lewisham.

However, according to The Sunday Times, the project could be in jeopardy, as a government bail-out needed to keep Transport for London running may come with conditions preventing major investment in new infrastructure.