Allies and Morrison’s 2,500-home York Central scheme wins approval

Allies and Morrison has won the go-ahead for its 2,500-home York Central regeneration scheme – a project hailed as the ’most significant’ in York since the arrival of the railways

The redevelopment of the 45ha brownfield site includes offices, shops, leisure and community space as well as a hotel and car parking.

It will also deliver an access road, pedestrian and cycling access points, a major new park, the expansion of the neighbouring National Railway Museum and upgrades to York railway station.

The 15-year scheme has been masterplanned by the practice together with engineer Arup and landscape architect Gustafson Porter + Bowman.

York Central is backed by the York Central Partnership, a consortium of City of York Council, Network Rail, Homes England and the National Railway Museum.

Proposals unveiled earlier this year showed a number of neighbourhoods and a Great Park spanning the length of the teardrop-shaped site.

Once complete, the scheme is expected to increase the size of York’s economy by more than a fifth and create about 6,500 jobs.

The application last summer to City of York Council marked the culmination of a two-year planning and engagement process which included the Festival of York Central holding 43 events over six weeks.

Allies and Morrison partner Jason Syrett said: ‘This is the most significant project to happen in York since the railways arrived in the early 19th century. The entire process of engagement and design evolution has been rewarding since we began work in 2017.

‘We are enjoying learning from York and are hopeful that the masterplan’s new connections and its embrace of the city’s distinct heritage will contribute to the long-term success of the city.’

National Railway Museum director Judith McNicol said: ‘York Central is truly a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform York, and achieving outline planning approval represents a huge milestone towards making these plans a reality.

‘The decision will enable the National Railway Museum to progress our Vision 2025 masterplan, which will see the biggest changes to the museum since we opened in 1975, helping us to reach and inspire the next generation of engineers.’

This summer the council will submit plans for the first phase of infrastructure.

Construction on that is expected to start in late 2019 with work on the housing and offices scheduled for 2020.