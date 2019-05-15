Allies and Morrison’s £1.1bn East Bank hub in Olympic Park approved

The London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) planning committee greenlit the major Olympic Park project, drawn up in collaboration with O’Donnell + Tuomey, which will provide new facilities for some of the UK’s major cultural institutions.

The plans will now go before the Mayor of London for final approval.

Earlier proposals had to undergo a major redesign, with tower heights cut back after a row over protected views of St Paul’s Cathedral.

The Stratford Waterfront will be home to outposts for the BBC, the V&A and its new partnership with the Smithsonian Institution, a 550-seat theatre for dance company Sadler’s Wells and a campus for the University of the Arts’ London College of Fashion.

O’Donnell + Tuomey, which won the 2015 RIBA Gold Medal, is overseeing the V&A and Sadler’s Wells buildings, while masterplanner Allies and Morrison is carrying out the detailed design work on the BBC and London College of Fashion.

Historic England’s concerns over the scheme’s heights have been addressed in the redesign, and the body did not offer any objection.

However the London Borough of Newham, one of four boroughs the park spans, opposed the scheme on grounds of inadequate provision of affordable and family housing.

Zaha Hadid Architects has also spoken out against the proposals over concerns the scheme would cause ‘significant harm’ to the design integrity of its 2014 Stirling Prize-nominated Aquatic Centre next door.

Recommending the scheme for approval, a report by LLDC planning officers said the East Bank was forecast to add £1.5 billion to the local economy and would generate 2,500 jobs.

‘The high calibre, global nature of the cultural and education institutions proposed and their investment in the area both in terms of their activities and outreach into local communities would have significant and long-lasting benefit,’ it said.

Outline planning permission was also granted for the residential element, which will include a quartet of towers of up to 24 storeys and a trio of smaller residential buildings. These lower blocks and three of the high-rises will be designed by Allies and Morrison.

A fourth tower has been drawn up by O’Donnell + Tuomey. Emerging Spanish practice Camps Felip Arquitecturia is also working on the project.

It follows final approval in March of plans for the nearby UCL East campus. That project includes Stanton Williams’ Marshgate I, a 35,000m² centre for academic research and teaching facility and Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands’ £90 million Pool Street West scheme.

An LLDC spokesperson said: ‘We are delighted that the planning committee has approved the scheme and we hope the GLA will be supportive too once the decision is referred to them. Once that is complete, we hope to begin building East Bank as soon as possible.’