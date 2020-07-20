Allies and Morrison unveils massive Canary Wharf scheme

Allies and Morrison has submitted plans for a huge mixed-use scheme next to the new Crossrail station at Canary Wharf

The AJ100 practice has formally handed in documents to the London Borough of Tower Hamlets for the development of the 3.3ha North Quay plot, which was previously used as a construction site for the Foster + Partners-designed Elizabeth Line station.

Allies and Morrison is not the first practice to take on the east London scheme. In 2007 Pelli Clarke Pelli and Will Alsop won approval for a high-rise office development on the plot and 10 years later Foster + Partners put forward a revised scheme featuring four towers ranging from 30 to 67 floors.

Backed by Canary Wharf Group, Allies and Morrison’s latest flexible masterplan includes up to 230,000m² of offices; up to 150,000m² of homes; and up to 60,000m² of retail, leisure or community space.

Other options earmarked for the site in the application for outline planning consent include student housing, hotels, serviced apartments and co-living space.

The design and access statement for the new proposals reads: ’The demand for office space has changed in recent years and there is now no longer a ready market for the larger floorplate buildings prevalent in the early phases of Canary Wharf.

‘There is a growing desire to pursue different alternatives, as well as a greater range of uses that are more suited to the current economic climate and complement the existing Canary Wharf estate.’

Show Fullscreen Allies morrison canary wharf north quay plan

Proposed public realm changes would include new streets and squares and creation of a 250m-long waterside promenade. Canary Wharf Group described North Quay as one of the largest development sites in London.

The developer added that all apartments built on the site would be net zero carbon and climate resilient, while office buildings would target BREEAM Outstanding status.

Allies and Morrison partner Jason Syrett said the masterplan represented a ‘confident step forward’ for the area.

‘The masterplan for North Quay is structured around making connections: from South Poplar to Canary Wharf north-south and from West India Quay through to Billingsgate west-east, reactivating the north quayside of the old West India Import Dock.’

Canary Wharf Group executive chairman George Iacobescu added: ‘Our plans offer a great new place to work and to live, with extensive public realm, high-quality retail, and new connections next to a brand new railway station.

‘In a dynamic and unpredictable world, the extensive flexibility in this plan will enable us to respond quickly to market demand within a framework agreed with the local authority.’