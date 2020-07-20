Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

Allies and Morrison unveils massive Canary Wharf scheme

20 July, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

Allies and Morrison's North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - Poplar Plaza

Allies and Morrison's North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - Poplar Plaza

1/7

Hide caption

  • Allies and Morrison's North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - Poplar Plaza

    Allies and Morrison's North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - Poplar Plaza

  • Allies and Morrison's North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - North Quay Way

    Allies and Morrison's North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - North Quay Way

  • Allies and Morrison's North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - Quay Square

    Allies and Morrison's North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - Quay Square

  • Allies and Morrison's North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - ground floor axo

    Allies and Morrison's North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - ground floor axo

  • Canary wharf planning north quay
  • Allies morriosn canary wharf

    Previous schemes for North Quay

  • Allies morrison canary wharf north quay plan
  • Comment

Allies and Morrison has submitted plans for a huge mixed-use scheme next to the new Crossrail station at Canary Wharf

The AJ100 practice has formally handed in documents to the London Borough of Tower Hamlets for the development of the 3.3ha North Quay plot, which was previously used as a construction site for the Foster + Partners-designed Elizabeth Line station.

Allies and Morrison is not the first practice to take on the east London scheme. In 2007 Pelli Clarke Pelli and Will Alsop won approval for a high-rise office development on the plot and 10 years later Foster + Partners put forward a revised scheme featuring four towers ranging from 30 to 67 floors.

Backed by Canary Wharf Group, Allies and Morrison’s latest flexible masterplan includes up to 230,000m² of offices; up to 150,000m² of homes; and up to 60,000m² of retail, leisure or community space.

Other options earmarked for the site in the application for outline planning consent include student housing, hotels, serviced apartments and co-living space.

The design and access statement for the new proposals reads: ’The demand for office space has changed in recent years and there is now no longer a ready market for the larger floorplate buildings prevalent in the early phases of Canary Wharf.

‘There is a growing desire to pursue different alternatives, as well as a greater range of uses that are more suited to the current economic climate and complement the existing Canary Wharf estate.’

Allies morrison canary wharf north quay plan

Allies morrison canary wharf north quay plan

Proposed public realm changes would include new streets and squares and creation of a 250m-long waterside promenade. Canary Wharf Group described North Quay as one of the largest development sites in London.

The developer added that all apartments built on the site would be net zero carbon and climate resilient, while office buildings would target BREEAM Outstanding status.

Allies and Morrison partner Jason Syrett said the masterplan represented a ‘confident step forward’ for the area.

‘The masterplan for North Quay is structured around making connections: from South Poplar to Canary Wharf north-south and from West India Quay through to Billingsgate west-east, reactivating the north quayside of the old West India Import Dock.’

Canary Wharf Group executive chairman George Iacobescu added: ‘Our plans offer a great new place to work and to live, with extensive public realm, high-quality retail, and new connections next to a brand new railway station.

‘In a dynamic and unpredictable world, the extensive flexibility in this plan will enable us to respond quickly to market demand within a framework agreed with the local authority.’

Allies and Morrison's North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - ground floor axo

Allies and Morrison’s North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - ground floor axo

Allies and Morrison’s North Quay scheme at Canary Wharf - ground floor axo

 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more