Allies and Morrison submits plans for huge new Toronto neighbourhood

Allies and Morrison has released images of its recently submitted plans for a new high-density district in Toronto

The masterplan, for developer First Capital Realty, will create a new lakefront scheme on a 11.5-ha site in the Humber Bay Shores area of the Ontario city.

The AJ100 practice was appointed to lead the design in August 2018, along with Edinburgh-based landscape architects Gross.Max and London-based engineers AKT II. The practice cited its track record of redeveloping London’s South Bank and King’s Cross districts as reasons for why it had been selected after the client’s six-month, international search for a masterplanner.

The planning application lodged with the City of Toronto is for a scheme delivering a ‘linear ravine landscape’ and streets friendly to cyclists and pedestrians.

The project involves transforming a former Christie Cookie factory into a new mixed-use neighbourhood with a blend of towers, green space and a new transport hub. The scheme seeks to make the most of the site’s lakefront location, with a design promoting urban character and ‘Toronto-ness’, the architects say.

A covered galleria at the heart of the scheme is intended to provide a year-long destination, with a range of options for residents, workers and visitors, while a new multi-modal transit hub, including the new Park Lawn GO Train Station, will connect the neighbourhood to the rest of Toronto.

‘We believe that the first duty of a good masterplan is to create great public spaces where people meet or cross through, to foster those incidental interactions that make urban life exciting, interesting,’ said Alfredo Caraballo, a partner at Allies and Morrison. ’This is why the first sketch we did for this project was not of buildings, but of the spaces between them. Herein lies the DNA of a great piece of city.’

The rest of the design team, which includes local Toronto talent, is made up of: DTAH, Urban Strategies, Adamson Associates, Tate Economics, Arup, ERA, Hatch and BA Group.

A future timescale for the work is not yet known.

Project data

Location: Toronto, Ontario

Local authority: City of Toronto

Type of project: Masterplan

Client: First Capital Realty Inc

Architect: Allies and Morrison

Landscape architect: Gross Max, DTAH

Planning consultant: Urban Strategies Inc

Structural engineer: Arup

M&E consultant: Arup

Gross external floor area of masterplan: 654,710m²