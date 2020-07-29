Allies and Morrison and Mcmullan Studio win Skipton masterplan contest

Allies and Morrison and emerging practice Mcmullan Studio have won a competition to rethink a large area in the west of Skipton in North Yorkshire

The London practices were chosen ahead of five unnamed rival teams to win the estimated £200,000 contract tendered by Craven District Council earlier this year.

Allies and Morrison and Mcmullan Studio will now draw up an ‘innovative and commercially-deliverable’ masterplan for a district known as the Skipton Station Triangle, which contains two opportunity sites earmarked for regeneration.

The appointment comes six months after Mcmullan Studio won a commission for a site in Innsbruck as part of the biennial Europan design contest. Last year Mcmullan Studio was named one of the two winners in a RIBA-backed competition to design two protoype housing schemes for the under-35s in the Yorkshire Dales and Lake District National Parks.

The Skipton Triangle project aims to transform the area into an ‘attractive and welcoming environment’ by introducing a mix of new uses and encouraging new development that helps unlock transport improvements in the immediate vicinity of the town’s train and bus stations.

Simon Myers, Craven District Council councillor and lead member for Enterprising Craven, said: ’Skipton Railway Station is the second-busiest rail station in North Yorkshire and we want to improve the experience of people arriving into the town. It’s important to us that we enhance the setting of the town’s heritage assets and create an attractive and welcoming gateway to the town.

‘We’re really pleased that this project generated such a lot of interest and that we were able to appoint a world-leading company to help us develop this vision for Skipton. As the masterplan develops, feedback from residents and businesses will be really important, so do look out for consultation events which are due to take place this autumn.’

Anthony Benson, director at Allies and Morrison, said: ‘We’re thrilled to have been appointed to work with Craven District Council and its partners to develop a masterplan for the Skipton Station area. We look forward to meeting with and speaking to local people and businesses to help us set out a long-term vision for the area. We want to help make Skipton the town of choice for those who want all the advantages of an historic town-centre location, with great access to clean air and the open countryside.’

Andrew Mcmullan, founder of Mcmullan Studio, said: ‘Creating healthier and happier towns and cities is central to everything we do. We can’t wait to work with everyone in Skipton to make their home town an even better place to live, work and visit.’

Skipton is a historic market town located in the Aire Valley on the southern fringes of the Yorkshire Dales. It is a popular tourist destination with attractions including the Leeds Liverpool Canal, Skipton Castle and Woods, and the Craven Museum and Gallery.

The latest project aims to ‘uncover and harness’ new opportunities to rejuvenate the area surrounding Skipton train station, which has been zoned for commercial and employment-led development in the local plan.

The sites earmarked for regeneration are a 5.6ha plot surrounding the train station and a 1.95ha plot comprising the Cavendish Street Car Park and Skipton Bus Station.