All-new team brought in to masterplan 10ha Earl’s Court site

Hawkins\Brown and Studio Egret West have succeeded Farrells as masterplanners of a 10ha site in Earl’s Court, west London

Farrells’ masterplan for the site was consented by two London boroughs – Kensington and Chelsea, and Hammersmith and Fulham – back in 2012.

Architects including Make, Allies and Morrison and John McAslan + Partners were appointed to design different stages of the scheme, and the Earls Court Exhibition Centres formerly on the site were demolished in 2014.

However, only that masterplan’s first phase, designed by Kohn Pedersen Fox and Pilbrow & Partners, will be developed. Lillie Square is still being built by developer Capco but welcomed its first residents in 2016.

The rest of the Earl’s Court site was bought by Delancy and its client, Dutch pension fund APG, from Capco in December 2019.

The new owners handed back the West Kensington and Gibbs Green states, which formed part of Farrells’ original masterplan, to Hammersmith and Fulham council.

Now they have picked Hawkins\Brown and Studio Egret West to create a masterplan for the remainder of the site, following a six-month competition.

The architects have been asked to create a ‘significantly more mixed-use’ masterplan than Farrells’, ‘so that more commercial space is simultaneously delivered alongside a revised housing plan’.

The Earl’s Court Area Action Group, a local residents’ group campaigning for sustainable development with affordable homes, said the new site should include ‘significant greenery’, as the area has air quality that is among the worst in the country.

The group also calls for the masterplan to include ‘massing and scale sensitive to the Victorian residential area’ and a number of affordable homes.

Studio Egret West and Hawkins\Brown are being employed by the Earls Court Development Company, a joint venture between Delancy, on behalf of investors, and Transport for London, a partial owner of the site.

The practices have previously worked together on projects including a Stirling Prize-nominated retrofit of a block at Sheffield’s Park Hill estate and a 1,500 home scheme in London’s Docklands.

In January the practices also won separate competitions to regenerate the City of London’s Grade II*-listed Smithfield Market complex.