All-digital London Festival of Architecture programme revealed

A virtual London Festival of Architecture will take place next month, it has been revealed, with building tours, a wide range of talks, a pub quiz and even a bake-off all moving online because of the coronavirus

The event – dubbed LFA Digital 2020 – kicks off on 1 June and will run throughout the month at its own dedicated website as well as on social media.

More than 120 features will take place, including real-time tours of the Ancient City of Aleppo in Syria by Places of ARcture.

In the Truth to Power Café, architects will answer the question ‘Who has power over you and what do you want to say to them?’

The Architects Admit Confession Booth will provide a place to confess environmental design sins, while those looking for light relief can take part in the quiz or baking contest.

London Festival of Architecture director Tamsie Thomson said: ‘We are thrilled to be launching such an amazing programme for LFA Digital 2020.

‘Only two months ago the prospects for the LFA in 2020 looked doubtful – but thanks to our resilience and an amazing response from our many friends and supporters in London and around the world, we’ve got a festival to be proud of.

‘LFA Digital is full of content that is experimental, daring and challenging – but also plenty of fun. This extraordinary programme for extraordinary times is designed to appeal to a global public audience, and I cannot wait for the LFA’s latest edition to begin.’

The organisation hopes a physical festival will be possible in London later this year.