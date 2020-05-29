Unsupported browser

All-digital London Festival of Architecture programme revealed

29 May, 2020 By Greg Pitcher

A live stream tour of adolf loos’ villa winternitz czech centre © david cysar

A live stream tour of Adolf Loos’ Villa Winternitz - Czech Centre [18 June / 5pm]

Source:David Cysar

  • A live stream tour of adolf loos’ villa winternitz czech centre © david cysar

    A live stream tour of Adolf Loos’ Villa Winternitz - Czech Centre [18 June / 5pm]

    Source:David Cysar

  • Architects admit confession booth acan © acan

    Architects Admit confession booth

    Source:ACAN

  • Tottenham pavilion conversations powered by kooza rch tottenham pavilion © west creative

    Tottenham Pavilion Conversations, Tottenham Pavilion 1 - 30 June A series of podcast interviews by KooZA/rch, taking the Tottenham Pavilion competition as a starting point to discuss notions of public space, gentrifi cation and forms of architectural production.

    Source:© West Creative

  • Bauhaus remains embassy of israel uk cultural department © still from 'cold buffet' by kate ledina

    Bauhaus remains - Embassy of Israel, UK Cultural Department

    Source:© Still from 'Cold Buffet' by Kate Ledina

  • This space is ours mwa © westminster architecture society

    This Space is Ours - MWA

    Source:© Westminster Architecture Society

  • Negroni talks #24 stand and deliver fourthspace © fourth space

    Negroni talks #24 Stand and Deliver, fourthspace

    Source: © fourth space

  • Live from aleppo place of arcture © georges moubayed

    Live from Aleppo - Place of ARcture

    Source:Georges Moubayed

  • Lfa pub quiz blr © rob fiehn

    Great LFA Pub Quiz blr 16 June / 7pm

    Source:Rob Fiehn

  • The power of social housing brick by brick © pillar visuals
  • 2018 06 16 watg bakeoff18 4971 th

    The [Online] Architecture Bake Off, London Festival of Architecture (1 - 11 June)

    Source:Tom Horton

  • 2018 06 16 watg bakeoff18 londonmetuni

    The [Online] Architecture Bake Off, London Festival of Architecture (1 - 11 June)

A virtual London Festival of Architecture will take place next month, it has been revealed, with building tours, a wide range of talks, a pub quiz and even a bake-off all moving online because of the coronavirus

The event – dubbed LFA Digital 2020 – kicks off on 1 June and will run throughout the month at its own dedicated website as well as on social media.

More than 120 features will take place, including real-time tours of the Ancient City of Aleppo in Syria by Places of ARcture.

In the Truth to Power Café, architects will answer the question ‘Who has power over you and what do you want to say to them?’

The Architects Admit Confession Booth will provide a place to confess environmental design sins, while those looking for light relief can take part in the quiz or baking contest.

London Festival of Architecture director Tamsie Thomson said: ‘We are thrilled to be launching such an amazing programme for LFA Digital 2020.

‘Only two months ago the prospects for the LFA in 2020 looked doubtful – but thanks to our resilience and an amazing response from our many friends and supporters in London and around the world, we’ve got a festival to be proud of.

‘LFA Digital is full of content that is experimental, daring and challenging – but also plenty of fun. This extraordinary programme for extraordinary times is designed to appeal to a global public audience, and I cannot wait for the LFA’s latest edition to begin.’

The organisation hopes a physical festival will be possible in London later this year.

 

