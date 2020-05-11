aLL Design unveils plans for Cambridge digs on stilts

aLL Design’s plans to build student flats over a community centre in Cambridge have gone out for consultation

The building would sit on stilts 6.5m above the ground and feature a ‘nest-like’ façade with terracotta detailing – signature motifs of late aLL Design co-founder Will Alsop.

The developent would partially cover the existing St Matthew’s Centre and its car park to the east of Cambridge’s city centre.

The design contains 14 ‘cluster flats’, which would accommodate 114 students in study bedrooms around shared kitchens. The building would also have a café with outdoor seating facing onto St Matthew’s Piece park.

The building reaches a maximum height of 19.7m and has been designed to hide behind the treeline along its boundary on Sturton Street and York Street.

Developer Federated Hermes said that the building could be operated by either a Cambridge college or a private provider.

Excellent. The ghost of Will Alsop, in Cambridge. I'm getting in the beer and popcorn, ready for the outrage. I'll start: why oh why doesn't it look like a drawing of an 18th century gatehouse or something?https://t.co/T5ye8mp3j4 pic.twitter.com/NuGCab4DDW — Hugh Pearman (@hughpearman) May 7, 2020

It cited a report by Cambridge City Council, which said 8,959 purpose-built student rooms needed to be built by 2026 to meet future demand.

Federated Hermes said it hoped to start construction in 2021 for completion the following year.