All change! EPR to convert TfL’s former Broadway HQ into hotel

EPR has been given the go-ahead for all-new plans to convert Transport for London’s (TfL) Grade I-listed former headquarters building at 55 Broadway overlooking St James’s Park into a hotel

The scheme replaces an earlier, abandoned proposal by TateHindle, which would have transformed the 14-storey Charles Holden-designed 1929 landmark into luxury flats.

TateHindle won permission for its contentious residential-led overhaul of the Portland stone-clad gem in 2015. However, the consent for the 77-flat project expired in 2018 and TfL subsequently sold the steel-frame block, regarded as London’s first skyscraper, to entrepreneur Tony Matharu’s Integrity International Group, on a 150-year lease.



Prior to the £120 million deal last summer, former deputy chair of TfL Daniel Moylan had warned that any proposed sale would be ‘a tragedy’, describing the Art Deco building as ‘the jewel in the crown of TfL’s design heritage’.

TfL’s decision to move out and release the property on a long-term lease had also been condemned by one-time London Underground design chief Mike Ashworth, London Assembly member Caroline Pidgeon and conservation specialist Richard Griffiths.

During Boris Johnson’s London mayoralty, Moylan, then a key adviser to Johnson, commissioned a report in 2012 which concluded that the building could be modernised to provide ‘good refurbished offices’ for the transport body.

However, last week Westminster Council waved through EPR’s hotel, conference venue and leisure plans for the building and wider ‘Broadway Complex’, which includes 55 Broadway, 100 Petty France and Wing Over Station, and which straddles St James’s Park Tube station.

Blue Orchid Hotels, part of the Integrity International Group, will run the 520-room hotel.

According to the project’s development team, the approved scheme will ‘celebrate the building’s rich history by sensitively restoring its unique features and opening up this iconic landmark for the first time through its imaginative repurposing’.

Matharu added: ’Having worked closely with TfL and a number of other stakeholders, I feel we have a shared vision for the future of this complex. As guardian of the heritage and historical value throughout the buildings, I feel privileged to be leading this exciting project.

’To breathe new life into the space, create new value and to welcome everyone to enjoy this special property will be very rewarding.’

A future timescale is not yet known.

The application to turn 55 Broadway into an hotel was approved last night by @CityWestminster - a wrong and foolish decision, contrary to good conservation principles and certain now to see the building derelict for years, since, post-COVID, there is no foreseeable hotel demand. — Daniel Moylan (@danielmgmoylan) May 27, 2020

Show Fullscreen Plan 55 broadway

Project data

Client Integrity International Group

Architect EPR Architects

Development manager Trilogy Real Estate

Project manager Quartz Project Services

Planning consultant DP9

Employer’s architect Buchanan Hartley

Structural engineer Elliott Wood Partnership

MEP engineer Hoare Lea

Cost consultant Quartz Project Services

55Broadway1 Artist’s impression of TateHindle’s scrapped proposal to convert the 55 Broadway building in Westminster into flats