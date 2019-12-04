Alison Brooks submits plans for tile-clad Hampstead house

Alison Brooks Architects has submitted plans for a new house in Hampstead featured a teal-coloured, faïence tile façade
The scheme in Frognal Gardens, north west London, which sits within the Hampstead Conservation Area, will replace a three-storey, split-level, semi-detached house built in 1965.
According to the design and access statement lodged with Camden Council, the home’s frontage features a ’sequence of planted spaces … weaved vertically through the stepping levels of the south façade, rooting the building in its verdant stepped landscape context’.
The scheme also has a chimney on the corner of the building which echoes the turrets of neighbouring houses. The design also includes buff brick on the east gable to complement the teal ceramic creating a ’two-tone materiality [reflecting] that of many of the surrounding Victorian villas’.
The practice has already built a number of award winning residential schemes in north London, including the Lens House, which was shortlisted for the Manser Medal in 2014.
The Frognal Gardens proposals has received a number of comments, including some from the owner of the adjoining building and other local residents, with one claiming the scheme was ‘too large and overwhelming’ and another from the Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum, who said ’the colour [was] inappropriate and damaging to the conservation area’.
A planning committee decision is expected in the New Year. The practice has been contacted for comment.
David Berridge4 December, 2019 11:06 am
"Hampstead Neighbourhood Forum, … said ’the colour [was] inappropriate and damaging to the conservation area’.
Maybe the conservation area is the wrong colour for this building. A quick GoogleStreet wander shows too many very guady red buildings, and many extremely gross.
Alison Brooks' scheme is perfectly judged.
Robert Wakeham4 December, 2019 12:43 pm
If the style of the new seems a bit odd, that's nothing compared to the strange form of its predecessor - which seems to have been structurally interlocked with its neighbour.
How could that be - or was it originally built as all one house?
