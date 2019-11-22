Alison Brooks replaces AECOM on Olympic Park towers

Alison Brooks Architects has been appointed to design two new blocks on the fringe of the Olympic Park, which will replace a previous proposal by AECOM

Following an invited international competition for joint-venture developers Lendlease and LCR, the practice was chosen ahead of four other firms for the residential-led project within the International Quarter London (IQL) development in Stratford, east London.

The developers have dropped AECOM’s earlier designs from 2018, which featured a 37-storey tower and a 31-storey sister block (officially S1 and S11). That scheme would have created 497 new homes.

Although images of the Alison Brooks’ proposals have yet to be released, the AJ understands the project has been trimmed in scale and will now feature a single centrepiece 34-storey tower and a much shorter neighbouring block. The number of homes has fallen to 330.

If approved, the scheme will become Alison Brooks’ tallest scheme to date in the UK – the practice’s previous highest design was for a 28-storey skyscraper in Greenwich.

Public consultation on a final set of designs for the ‘gateway site’ to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) is expected to start in January 2020.

According to the development team, the proposals will ‘demonstrate the very highest standards of architecture, while also melding seamlessly into the existing mix of residential, commercial and retail property’ at the IQL.

Justin Davies, head of residential at Lendlease, Europe, said: ‘Alison Brooks Architects have a wealth of experience in designing high-quality residential buildings, and they have been hugely collaborative throughout this process.

‘We are keen for that approach to continue as we take forward a project that will see us double the amount of housing on offer at IQL.’

Alison Brooks added: ‘Our intention is to bring new character and urbanity to this park-side site, evoking the spirit of early 20th-century residential towers of New York and Chicago.

Our proposal features a series of nested hexagonal columns above a colonnaded base

‘Our proposal is conceived as a series of nested hexagonal columns that form “park ledges” rising above a collonaded base. We look forward to developing this concept with Lendlease and the wider Stratford and QEOP communities.’