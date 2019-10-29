Alan Dunlop submits plans for home in 250-year-old Watch House

Architect Alan Dunlop has submitted plans to convert a listed former Watch House into a new home on a spectacular site overlooking the Firth of Forth

The 250-year-old building on the edge of the Crail conservation area in Fife will be refurbished for a US client.

Dunlop, who is a visiting professor at the University of Liverpool, has been making headlines recently for his plans for how Boris Johnson’s mooted bridge between Scotland and Ireland could be delivered.

But his latest project involves bringing a historic building with views of the Isle of May back to its former glory. When the Watch House was still in use, the Watch House keeper controlled the supply of grain, goods and water coming into the mill. The Kings Mill dated back to the 12th century but was demolished in 1920.

The last Watch House keeper retired in 1909 and, according to Dunlop, the building was abandoned for a long time before being ‘badly converted’ into holiday accommodation.

The building was bought earlier this year by a New York-based client who has commissioned Dunlop to come up with a restoration plan.

Dunlop said: ‘Discussions with the planning authority have been positive and, if approved, the project will move forward to building warrant and construction phases with the renovation planned to be completed in autumn 2020.’

Crail has a number of buildings from the 17th to early 19th centuries, many of which have been restored by the National Trust for Scotland.