Al Studio's £22m glass pyramid in Latvia gets the go-ahead

AI Studio has secured planning approval for a £22 million glass tower shaped like an irregular pyramid in the Latvian capital of Riga

The London and Moscow-based practice worked with local firm DoStudio on the 18,000m² mixed-use development next to Skonto football stadium.

Its distinctive shape was designed in response to the site, which is triangular at its base and on the border between the traditional old town and the modern city centre.

The tower will be six storeys in height facing the old town and 13 storeys towards the newer part of the capital.

Its appearance is described as a ‘contemporary homage’ to the spires of Riga’s medieval churches.

The building will feature office space, ground-floor shops and a rooftop restaurant with a terrace overlooking the football pitch, as well as a public plaza.

A hybrid structure of steel columns, combined with timber compound beams and prefabricated concrete slabs, is proposed to reduce environmental impact.

The façades of the tower will be fully glazed on all sides, with a double diagonal grid reminiscent of patterns used in traditional Latvian embroidery.

AI founder Anton Khmelnitskiy said: ‘In keeping with Riga’s recent cultural and urban regeneration, this project presented a unique opportunity to design an impressive contemporary building that blends the historic traditions of this beautiful city with 21st century architecture.’