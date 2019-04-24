Unsupported browser

AJ100 Sustainable Practice of the Year shortlist revealed

24 April, 2019 By

Allies and Morrison, Van Hasselt Centre

Allies and Morrison, Van Hasselt Centre at Cranleigh School, Surrey

  • Allies and Morrison, Van Hasselt Centre

    Allies and Morrison, Van Hasselt Centre at Cranleigh School, Surrey

  • Allies and Morrison, Van Hasselt Centre

    Allies and Morrison, Van Hasselt Centre at Cranleigh School, Surrey

  Architype, Imperial War Museum paper archive at IWM Duxford, Cambridgeshire

    Architype, Imperial War Museum paper archive at IWM Duxford, Cambridgeshire

  Architype, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, a £23 million Passivhaus school in Wales

    Architype, Ysgol Bro Hyddgen, a £23 million Passivhaus school in Wales

    Source: Architype/Northgraf

  Hawkins Brown, City of London Freemens' School swimming pool, designed using the Hawkins\Brown Carbon Emissions Reduction Tool (HBERT)

    Hawkins Brown, City of London Freemens’ School swimming pool, designed using the Hawkins\Brown Carbon Emissions Reduction Tool (HBERT)

  • Hawkins Brown, embodied carbon evaluation for City of London Freemens’ School swimming pool

    Hawkins Brown, embodied carbon evaluation for City of London Freemens’ School swimming pool, designed using the Hawkins\Brown Carbon Emissions Reduction Tool (HBERT)

  • HTA's 308-module student housing scheme

    HTA's 308-module student housing scheme delivered within nine months at Holloway Road, Islington

  HTA, Ravensbury Estate regeneration, Merton

    HTA, Ravensbury Estate regeneration, Merton

  John Robertson Architects, Academy House

    John Robertson Architects, Academy House

    Source: Matt Livey

  • John Robertson Architects, Academy House

    John Robertson Architects, Academy House

    Source: Matt Livey

  Sheppard Robson, Hardman Square, Manchester

    Sheppard Robson, Hardman Square, Manchester

  Sheppard Robson, Deloitte HQ, London, the first project to achieve both WELL Gold and BREEAM Outstanding

    Sheppard Robson, Deloitte HQ, London, the first project to achieve both WELL Gold and BREEAM Outstanding

The AJ can reveal the six practices battling it out for the title of AJ100 Sustainable Practice of the Year 2019

The contenders include Hawkins\Brown, selected for its Carbon Emissions Reduction Tool, an open source Revit plug-in developed with UCL University.

The HBERT plug-in, which can be downloaded from the practice’s website, helps architects identify the largest contributors to embodied carbon within a project.

Architype has also made the shortlist for Bicester Eco Business Centre in Oxfordshire, the first ‘Passivhaus Plus’ certified non-domestic building in the UK.

Other contenders include Sheppard Robson for Green Week, the practice’s events programme on sustainability; Allies and Morrison for a school reuse project in Surrey; and HTA Design for its regeneration of Merton’s Ravensbury Estate.

John Robertson Architects, on the shortlist for the second year running, completes the list for Academy House, its refurbishment of an existing 1980s building on Oxford Street.

Last year the award was won by Pollard Thomas Edwards (PTE) for its ‘generous approach’ to knowledge sharing and range of initiatives. 

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist in full

  • Allies and Morrison
  • Architype
  • HTA Design
  • Hawkins\Brown
  • Sheppard Robson
  • John Robertson Architects (JRA)

