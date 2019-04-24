AJ100 Sustainable Practice of the Year shortlist revealed

The AJ can reveal the six practices battling it out for the title of AJ100 Sustainable Practice of the Year 2019

The contenders include Hawkins\Brown, selected for its Carbon Emissions Reduction Tool, an open source Revit plug-in developed with UCL University.

The HBERT plug-in, which can be downloaded from the practice’s website, helps architects identify the largest contributors to embodied carbon within a project.

Architype has also made the shortlist for Bicester Eco Business Centre in Oxfordshire, the first ‘Passivhaus Plus’ certified non-domestic building in the UK.

Other contenders include Sheppard Robson for Green Week, the practice’s events programme on sustainability; Allies and Morrison for a school reuse project in Surrey; and HTA Design for its regeneration of Merton’s Ravensbury Estate.

John Robertson Architects, on the shortlist for the second year running, completes the list for Academy House, its refurbishment of an existing 1980s building on Oxford Street.

Last year the award was won by Pollard Thomas Edwards (PTE) for its ‘generous approach’ to knowledge sharing and range of initiatives.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

