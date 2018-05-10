AJ100 Sustainable Practice of the Year shortlist revealed

The AJ can reveal the six practices battling it out for the title of AJ100 Sustainable Practice of the Year

The contenders include Fosters + Partners – shortlisted for a second year in a row – which was selected for its Bloomberg European headquarters. The central London building was rated BREEAM Outstanding, having achieved a design-stage score of 98.5 per cent – the highest ever for an office development.

Also shortlisted were HTA, for its home performance labelling initiative; Allies and Morrison for its sustainable reuse of the Westworks building at White City; and John Robertson Architects for its work on 33 King William Street.

They are joined by Maccreanor Lavington for its Passivhaus-standard, CLT-built Futurehomes scheme at Elephant Park; and PTE for its modular E-smart house, billed as ‘the UK’s market-leading energy-efficient dwelling’.

Last year the title went to David Morley Architects, which the 2017 jury applauded for its passionate and holistic approach to sustainability,

The 2018 award will be judged by: Hattie Hartman, sustainability editor at The Architects’ Journal; Hero Bennett, senior sustainability consultant and partner at Max Fordham; Edward Dixon, sustainability insights director at Landsec; Craig Robertson, head of sustainability at AHMM; Carl Turner, director at Carl Turner Architects; and Anna Woodeson, director at LTS Architects.

The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist in full

Allies and Morrison

Foster + Partners

HTA

Pollard Thomas Edwards (PTE)

Maccreanor Lavington

John Robertson Architects (JRA)

