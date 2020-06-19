Unsupported browser

AJ100 practices vote Bartlett best architecture school for 17th year

19 June, 2020

Bartlett undergraduate Unit 10's Megan King's The Lijnbaan Seam (2019)

The Bartlett has been named architecture school of choice by AJ100 practices for the 17th year in a row 

University College London’s architecture faculty came out top when the UK’s biggest practices were asked which architecture school ‘they most admired’ in the AJ’s annual poll.

Nearly a quarter (24 per cent) of the AJ100 practices opted for The Bartlett, with the University of Bath again claiming second place. But Bath’s share of the vote dropped from 18 per cent in 2019 to 11 per cent in the most recent survey.

AJ managing editor Will Hurst said: ’The AJ100 is 25 years old in 2020 and, remarkably, the Bartlett has now won this poll for the 17th successive year. Many congratulations to them on this very notable achievement.’

However, earlier this month The Bartlett was knocked off the top of a separate rank of the best place in the world to study architecture in a table put together by higher education research group Quacquarelli Symonds. The London school dropped down to third place in its 2020 table behind new leader Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Delft University of Technology

Meanwhile, according to The Guardian’s university league tables, published last year, the University of Cambridge’s school of architecture is the highest-ranked in the UK. Yet the school does not even make the top five as voted for by the nation’s largest employers of architects (see below).

The AJ100 top five architecture schools

  1. The Bartlett, University College London
  2. University of Bath
  3. University of Nottingham
  4. Sheffield University
  5. Manchester School of Architecture

65 3824 the bartlett 2

Jerome (Xin Hao) Ng - Bartlett MArch (PG24) - Metabolist Regeneration of a Dementia Nation (2019)

Jerome (Xin Hao) Ng - Bartlett MArch (PG24) - Metabolist Regeneration of a Dementia Nation (2019)

