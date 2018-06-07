AJ100 practices vote Bartlett ‘best architecture school’ for 15th year

The Bartlett has been named as the architecture school of choice by AJ100 practices for the 15th successive year.

University College London’s architecture faculty came out top when the UK’s largest practices were asked their favourite school as part of the AJ’s annual poll.

This comes despite the Bartlett slipping to fourth in the Guardian’s league table, behind Sheffield, Cambridge and Bath.

More than a fifth of responding AJ100 practices chose the Bartlett, with Bath close behind and no other establishment claiming more than 5 per cent of the votes.

Earlier this year the Bartlett was ranked as the second best place in the world to study architecture, in a table put together by higher education networking giant QS.

The winners of all the AJ100 awards and the full rankings will be announced at the AJ100 gala dinner at the Tower of London on 13 June.

The AJ100 top five architecture schools 1 The Bartlett, University College London

2 University of Bath

3 = Mackintosh School of Architecture, Glasgow School of Art

3 = University of Nottingham

3 = University of Sheffield

Show Fullscreen University College London’s Bartlett School of Architecture University College London’s Bartlett School of Architecture