AJ100 Practice of the Year shortlist announced

The AJ can reveal the eight practices competing to be crowned AJ100 Practice of the Year

The finalists include 2017 winner Hawkins\Brown and last year’s finalists HTA Design and Darling Associates.

Other practices on the shortlist include Assael, which transitioned to an employee-owned company structure earlier this year, and interdisciplinary giant BDP.

The list is completed by Grimshaw, JTP, and Scott Brownrigg.

Last year’s award was won by AHMM, with judges praising its motoring top line numbers and for doing ‘everything with verve’.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

The full shortlist Assael Architecture

BDP

Darling Associates

Grimshaw

Hawkins\Brown

HTA Design

JTP

Scott Brownrigg

