AJ100 Practice of the Year shortlist announced

29 April, 2019 By

Young Street, Kensington, Assael Architecture

1/15

  • Young Street, Kensington, Assael Architecture

  • Assael Architecture

  • Barton Science Centre, Tonbridge School by BDP

  • Manchester Business School, BDP

  • Axtell House, Darling Associates

  • Lollard Street, Darling Associates

  • London Bridge Station, Grimshaw

  • Hawkins\Brown

  • Hawkins\Brown

  • HTA Design

  • HTA Design

  • Southall Delta, JTP

  • Ockford Park, JTP

  • Karearea Hotel, New Zealand, Scott Brownrigg

  • Three Rivers Academy, Scott Brownrigg

    Source: Hundven Clements Photography

The AJ can reveal the eight practices competing to be crowned AJ100 Practice of the Year

The finalists include 2017 winner Hawkins\Brown and last year’s finalists HTA Design and Darling Associates.

Other practices on the shortlist include Assael, which transitioned to an employee-owned company structure earlier this year, and interdisciplinary giant BDP.

The list is completed by Grimshaw, JTP, and Scott Brownrigg.

Last year’s award was won by AHMM, with judges praising its motoring top line numbers and for doing ‘everything with verve’.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

The full shortlist

  • Assael Architecture
  • BDP
  • Darling Associates
  • Grimshaw
  • Hawkins\Brown
  • HTA Design 
  • JTP
  • Scott Brownrigg

