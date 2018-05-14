AJ100 Practice of the Year shortlist announced

Eight practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100 Practice of the Year award
The finalists include last year’s winner Hawkins\Brown, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, North East-based FaulknerBrowns and burgeoning global practice Grimshaw.
They are joined on the shortlist by Darling Associates, EPR Architects, HTA Design and Michaelis Boyd Associates.
Judging the 2018 award are: AJ editor Emily Booth; Teresa Borsuk, senior partner at Pollard Thomas Edwards; Max Farrell, partner at Farrells; Tanvir Hasan of Donald Insall Associates and Roger Zogolovitch, chairman and creative director at Solidspace.
The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday, 13 June at the Tower of London.
Shortlist
- Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
- Darling Associates
- EPR Architects
- FaulknerBrowns
- Grimshaw
- Hawkins\Brown
- HTA Design
- Michaelis Boyd Associates
