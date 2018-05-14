Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ100 Practice of the Year shortlist announced

14 May, 2018 By

Television centre tim soar

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris' BBC Television Centre retrofit

Source:Timothy Soar

1/8

Hide caption

  • Television centre tim soar

    Allford Hall Monaghan Morris' BBC Television Centre retrofit

    Source:Timothy Soar

  • 0194 daa clubhouse 0008

    Darling Associates' planned conversion of the Castle Club building in Fulham

  • 1. sportcampus zuiderpark faulknerbrowns ∏scagliola brakkee crop

    FaulknerBrowns' Zuiderpark leisure facility

    Source:Scagliola Brakkee

  • The ned ned roof

    The ned by EPR Architects

  • 10085 n291

    London Bridge by Grimshaw

  • Q81 hereeast broadcastcentre hawkinsbrown2

    Here East by Hawkins\Brown

  • Acp apex house

    HTA Design's Apex House

  • Mbpearstreet 08 02 17 0237

    Pear Tree House by Michaelis Boyd Associates

Eight practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100 Practice of the Year award

The finalists include last year’s winner Hawkins\Brown, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, North East-based FaulknerBrowns and burgeoning global practice Grimshaw.

They are joined on the shortlist by Darling Associates, EPR Architects, HTA Design and Michaelis Boyd Associates.

Judging the 2018 award are: AJ editor Emily Booth; Teresa Borsuk, senior partner at Pollard Thomas Edwards; Max Farrell, partner at Farrells; Tanvir Hasan of Donald Insall Associates and Roger Zogolovitch, chairman and creative director at Solidspace.

The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday, 13 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist

  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • Darling Associates
  • EPR Architects
  • FaulknerBrowns
  • Grimshaw
  • Hawkins\Brown
  • HTA Design
  • Michaelis Boyd Associates

AJ100 Practice of the Year sponsored by

Schluter logo 300mm cmyk

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs