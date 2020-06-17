AJ100 Practice of the Year 2020 shortlist announced

The AJ can reveal the nine practices competing to be crowned the AJ100 Practice of the Year for 2020

The finalists include last year’s winner Grimshaw, which scooped the 2019 title on the back of serious business growth combined with exemplary design and a diversity strategy one judge described as ‘astonishing’.

Also in the running for the award, which is again sponsored by Schlüter-Systems, are the UK’s largest employer of architects, Foster + Partners, and a raft of previous RIBA Stirling Prize-winners, including AHMM, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios and Haworth Tompkins.

The practice of the year category is based on business and quality of design output and takes into account both key business data from the main AJ100 research and findings from the employee satisfaction survey.

The winners of all this year’s awards will be announced in September.