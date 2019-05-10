Unsupported browser

AJ100 New Member of the Year shortlist announced

10 May, 2019 By

Afk 3

Tower Bridge Road by Arney Fender Katsalidis

  • Afk 3

    Tower Bridge Road by Arney Fender Katsalidis

  • Afk 2

    100 Bishopsgate by Arney Fender Katsalidis

  • Conran and partners centre point photography by mark luscombe whyte

    Centre Point by Conran and Partners

    Source:Mark Luscombe Whyte

  • Conran and partners german gymnasium photography by marcus peel

    German gymnasium by Conran and Partners

    Source:Marcus Peel

  • Ece group beacon heights

    Beacon Heights by ECE Architecture

  • Ece group millmead

    Millmead offices, Guildford, by ECE Architecture

  • Harwich

    Navyard, Harwich, by Gaunt Francis Architects

  • One finsbury circus

    One Finsbury Circus retrofit by Gaunt Francis Architects

  • Fc nantes

    FC Nantes by HKS

  • W hotel

    W Hotel by HKS

  • Las meloneras, spain watg

    Las Meloneras, Spain, by WATG

  • The green block watg

    The Green Block, London, by WATG

The AJ can reveal the six practices vying for the AJ100 New Member of the Year award

London-based Arney Fender Katsalidis (AFK) has entered the AJ100 rankings for the first time, as has Conran and Partners, ECE Architecture and Gaunt Francis Architects.

The list is completed by the London studio of global firm HKS and WATG.

Last year the award was won by rg+p, which has grown into one of the largest multidisciplinary design firms in the Midlands.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist in full

  • Arney Fender Katsalidis
  • Conran and Partners
  • ECE Architecture
  • Gaunt Francis Architects
  • HKS
  • WATG

