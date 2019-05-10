AJ100 New Member of the Year shortlist announced

The AJ can reveal the six practices vying for the AJ100 New Member of the Year award

London-based Arney Fender Katsalidis (AFK) has entered the AJ100 rankings for the first time, as has Conran and Partners, ECE Architecture and Gaunt Francis Architects.

The list is completed by the London studio of global firm HKS and WATG.

Last year the award was won by rg+p, which has grown into one of the largest multidisciplinary design firms in the Midlands.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist in full Arney Fender Katsalidis

Conran and Partners

ECE Architecture

Gaunt Francis Architects

HKS

WATG

AJ100 New Member of the Year sponsored by