AJ100 New Member of the Year shortlist announced

Three practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100’s New Member of the Year award

MICA Architects, formerly Rick Mather Architects, has entered the AJ100 rankings for the first time, as has Leicester and London-based rg+p and Pattern Design, which was only set up in 2010.



Last year the title was shared by Echo Architecture and Fairhursts Design Group, who both came into the league table of the UK’s largest practices in joint 73rd place.

The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist

MICA Architects

Pattern Design

rg+p

AJ100 New Member of the Year sponsored by