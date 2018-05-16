Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ100 New Member of the Year shortlist announced

16 May, 2018 By

Mica aj100 centre point white lion house

MICA Architects' White Lion House

1/3

Hide caption

  • Mica aj100 centre point white lion house

    MICA Architects' White Lion House

  • 30 patterndesign al rayyan 03

    Al Rayyan Stadium, Qatar by Pattern Design

  • 40274 cam 01 dscf5345 lr crop u254620

    Masjid Mu'Adh Ibn Jabal mosque by rg+p

Three practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100’s New Member of the Year award

MICA Architects, formerly Rick Mather Architects, has entered the AJ100 rankings for the first time, as has Leicester and London-based rg+p and Pattern Design, which was only set up in 2010.

Last year the title was shared by Echo Architecture and Fairhursts Design Group, who both came into the league table of the UK’s largest practices in joint 73rd place.

The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist

  • MICA Architects
  • Pattern Design
  • rg+p

AJ100 New Member of the Year sponsored by

Equitone logo strap undercast pms cmyk copy

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs