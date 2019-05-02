AJ100 International Practice of the Year shortlist revealed

The AJ can reveal the five practices battling it out for the title of AJ100 International Practice of the Year 2019

AJ100 big-hitters Foster + Partners and Zaha Hadid Architects (ZHA) are among five practices in the running for the AJ100’s global practice gong.

Fosters, which has topped the rankings in the list of the UK’s biggest architecture firms for the last seven years, recently completed its transformation of the Norton Museum of Art in Florida. The firm continues to design Apple stores around the world, with outlets in Thailand and Paris opening last year – though a planned store in Melbourne was recently axed.

Completed schemes by ZHA, which came third in last year’s AJ100, include the Morpheus Hotel in Macau, China. In the past year, it has also won a number of projects in Russia, including a major concert venue in Yekaterinburg and a role in the design of a new city just outside Moscow.

Also shortlisted are Weston Williamson, which has been working on projects for metro stations in Sydney, Melbourne and Toronto; and WilkinsonEyre, which is building a skyscraper project for CIBC Bank in Toronto and a pedestrian bridge in Copenhagen.

Completing the shortlist is Corstorphine + Wright which recently expanded its Dublin office, working on a number of schemes in Ireland.

Last year the prize was handed to Grimshaw having recorded a massive 61 per cent uplift in its overseas fees from its ’impressive range of autonomous studios across the globe’.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.