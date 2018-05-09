AJ100 International Practice of the Year shortlist announced

The AJ can reveal the six practices vying for International Practice of the Year at the 2018 AJ100 Awards

The shortlist includes Foster + Partners, which topped the overall AJ100 rankings last year. It has completed several major projects around the globe in the last 12 months and opened offices in San Francisco and the Far East.

Grimshaw, winner of the award two years ago, is also among the finalists, having cut the ribbon on a new studio in Dubai last November following a successful 2017 in which profits and turnover grew significantly.

Also in the running are Maccreanor Lavington: MLA+, Chapman Taylor, Hopkins Architects and Populous – the practice behind Paris’s successful 2024 Olympics Games bid.

The judges for the award are: Emily Booth, editor of The Architects’ Journal; Teresa Borsuk, senior partner at Pollard Thomas Edwards; Max Farrell, partner at Farrells; Tanvir Hansan of Donald Insall Associates; and Roger Zogolovitch, chairman and creative director at Solidspace

The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.