AJ100 International Practice of the Year 2020 shortlist revealed

The AJ can reveal the three practices battling it out for the title of AJ100 International Practice of the Year 2020

AJ100 big-hitter Foster + Partners will be aiming to claim the gong for a second year in a row after beating a five-strong shortlist last time.

Fosters, which which has topped the rankings in the list of the UK’s biggest architecture firms for the past eight years, recently completed its transformation of the Norton Museum of Art in Florida and in January unveiled plans for a new Shanghai headquarters for Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

Joining Fosters is Grimshaw, which is hoping to reclaim the International Practice of the Year crown, which it last won in 2018. The practice is working on the Dubai Expo 2020 Sustainability Pavilion as well as on the 420ha Oman Botantic Gardens.

The last practice to land a place on the shortlist is Zaha Hadid Archtiects, which was also shortlisted last year.

The practice’s £8.8 billion Beijing Daxing Airport was officially opened in September. Company accounts show it now makes nearly 98 per cent of its revenue outside the UK.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced in September.