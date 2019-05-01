Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ100 Fastest Growing Practice shortlist announced

1 May, 2019 By

Ahmm tvc ts (7)

Television Centre development by AHMM

1/12

Hide caption

  • Ahmm tvc ts (7)

    Television Centre development by AHMM

  • C+w co op internal

    Former Co-op department store, Coventry, by Corstorphine + Wright

  • C+w leake street by james french (3)

    Leake Street, Waterloo, by Corstorphine + Wright

    Source:James French

  • Aj100 daa lollard street 01

    Lollard Street by Darling Associates

  • Grimshaw london bridge

    London Bridge by Grimshaw

  • Hta bunhill row (2)

    Bunhill Row, London, by HTA Design

  • Hta savoy circus crop

    Savoy Circus by HTA Design

  • Uca film and media centre copyright tim savage main image

    UCA Film and Media Centre by Pascall + Watson

    Source:Tim Savage

  • Stansted airport college copyright harlow college main image

    Stansted Airport College by Pascall + Watson

  • Rolfe judd broadwick st soho

    Broadwick Street, Soho, by Rolfe Judd

  • Rolfe judd loch laker stand kia oval

    Loch Laker stand at Kia Oval by Rolfe Judd

  • Zha morpheus photo ivan dupont

    Morpheus Hotel, China, by Zaha Hadid Architects

    Source:Ivan Dupont

  • Comment

Eight practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100 Fastest Growing Practice of the Year award

The list includes Zaha Hadid Architects and Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, ranked third and fourth respectively in last year’s league table of the UK’s largest architectural practices.

Darling Associates has been shortlisted for the award for the second year in a row after the London-based practice snapped up Cheshire-based leisure and hospitality specialist Architect-CT last June to create a 120-strong company.

Also among the contenders is Grimshaw, which appointed Kirsten Lees as the new managing partner of its London office last summer and which, according to its 2018 trading figures, saw its global workforce balloon from 435 to 521. 

Last year the award was handed to bptw partnership after the practice rocketed 40 places up the AJ100 rankings as its architect numbers swelled by 53 per cent to 49.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist in full

  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • Corstorphine + Wright
  • Darling Associates
  • Grimshaw
  • HTA Design
  • Rolfe Judd
  • Pascall + Watson
  • Zaha Hadid Architects

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs