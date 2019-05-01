AJ100 Fastest Growing Practice shortlist announced

Eight practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100 Fastest Growing Practice of the Year award

The list includes Zaha Hadid Architects and Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, ranked third and fourth respectively in last year’s league table of the UK’s largest architectural practices.

Darling Associates has been shortlisted for the award for the second year in a row after the London-based practice snapped up Cheshire-based leisure and hospitality specialist Architect-CT last June to create a 120-strong company.

Also among the contenders is Grimshaw, which appointed Kirsten Lees as the new managing partner of its London office last summer and which, according to its 2018 trading figures, saw its global workforce balloon from 435 to 521.

Last year the award was handed to bptw partnership after the practice rocketed 40 places up the AJ100 rankings as its architect numbers swelled by 53 per cent to 49.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.