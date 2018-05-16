AJ100 Fastest Growing Practice of the Year shortlist revealed

Eight practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100 Fastest Growing Practice of the Year award

The list includes last year’s second-placed company in the overall AJ100 rankings, BDP, as well as bptw partnership, Bryden Wood, Hawkins\Brown, Pascall+Watson, Ryder Architecture and Darling Associates, which was also a finalist for the award in 2017.

AHMM, which moved up to fourth place in last year’s league table of the UK’s largest practices, is also among the contenders.

In 2017 the title was won by Stockwool after it doubled its headcount of architects in three years.

This year’s winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

Darling associates aj100 fastest work in progress 2 Darling Associates

Shortlist