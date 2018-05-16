Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ100 Fastest Growing Practice of the Year shortlist revealed

16 May, 2018 By

Weston street tim soar

Weston Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Source:Timothy Soar

1/8

Hide caption

  • Weston street tim soar

    Weston Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Source:Timothy Soar

  • Bright building manchester bdp

    Bright Building by BDP

  • 08 325 n7

    bptw partnership

  • Bryden wood great western studios canal facade

    Great Western Studios by Bryden Wood

  • Darling associates aj100 fastest work in progress 2

    Darling Associates

  • N0a5408

    Hawkins\Brown

  • Louvre abu dhabi pascall+watson

    Louvre Abu Dhabi by Jean Nouvel and Pascall+Watson

  • Ryder aj100 1

    Ryder Architecture

Eight practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100 Fastest Growing Practice of the Year award

The list includes last year’s second-placed company in the overall AJ100 rankings, BDP, as well as bptw partnership, Bryden Wood, Hawkins\Brown, Pascall+Watson, Ryder Architecture and Darling Associates, which was also a finalist for the award in 2017.

AHMM, which moved up to fourth place in last year’s league table of the UK’s largest practices, is also among the contenders.

In 2017 the title was won by Stockwool after it doubled its headcount of architects in three years.

This year’s winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

Darling associates aj100 fastest work in progress 2

Darling associates aj100 fastest work in progress 2

Darling Associates

Shortlist

  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • BDP
  • bptw partnership
  • Bryden Wood
  • Darling Associates
  • Hawkins\Brown
  • Pascall+Watson
  • Ryder Architecture 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs