AJ100 Executive Architect of the Year shortlist announced

The four practices shortlisted for Executive Architect of the Year at this year’s AJ100 Awards can be revealed

The shortlist includes Pascall + Watson, which worked as executive architect to French practice Ateliers Jean Nouvel (AJN) on the Louvre in Abu Dhabi, and jmarchitects which collaborated with Steven Holl Architects on Maggie’s St Bart’s in London.

Veretec, part of Aukett Swanke, the winning firm for the past two years, has made the shortlist again, collaborating with architects Stiff +Trevillion on the mixed-use development 15 Bishopsgate in central London.

The list is completed by Design Delivery Unit, part of Scott Brownrigg Group, which worked on three phases of the Bath Riverside development by Studio Egret West and Glen Howells.

The winner will be picked by a judging panel including Emma Cariaga, head of operations for British Land, Clare Goggin, partner at Jackson Coles, David Henderson, studio director at Glenn Howells Architects, Jo McCafferty, Director at Levitt Bernstein and the AJ’s managing editor Will Hurst.

The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist