AJ100 Employer of the Year shortlist announced

25 April, 2019 By

Assael Architecture

Assael Architecture

  Assael Architecture

    Assael Architecture

  Grimshaw

    Grimshaw

  Hawkins\Brown

    Hawkins\Brown

  HLM

    HLM

  JTP

    JTP

  rg+p

    rg+p

  Scott Brownrigg

    Scott Brownrigg

  tp bennett

    tp bennett (photo taken on International Women's Day)

The AJ can reveal the eight practices in the running for the coveted AJ100 Employer of the Year award

This year the finalists include 2017 winner Assael, which became employee-owned earlier this year, and Hawkins\Brown, which took the prize in both 2013 and 2015.

Other shortlisted practices include Grimshaw, which this year reported its gender pay gap figures for the first time, and one of last year’s finalists JTP.

Recognising the best practice for employees, the award is judged on human resources issues including staff satisfaction, workplace culture, benefits and staff turnover.

The shortlisted firms had to show what initiatives had been put in place to help motivate, train, and support their staff.

Last year’s award was won by HTA Design, with judges praising the practice’s ‘people-based culture’ and increasingly competitive employee benefits.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

The full shortlist

  • Assael
  • Grimshaw
  • Hawkins\Brown
  • HLM
  • JTP 
  • rg+p 
  • Scott Brownrigg
  • TP Bennett

 

