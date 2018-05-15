AJ100 Employer of the Year shortlist announced

Ten practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100 Employer of the Year award
The finalists include last year’s winner Assael Architecture as well as Hawkins\Brown, which won in both 2013 and 2015.
Recognising the best practice for employees, the award is judged on human resources issues including staff satisfaction, workplace culture, benefits and staff turnover.
The shortlisted firms had to show what initiatives had been put in place to help motivate, train, and support their staff.
The judges for the award are: Pamela Buxton, AJ100 project manager at the Architects’ Journal; Lucy Carmichael, RIBA director of practice; Russell Curtis, director at RCKa; Leo Pemberton, associate director at Bespoke Careers; Mark Rowe, partner at Penoyre & Prasad; Magali Thomson, director at Marks Barfield Architects; and Richard Hyams, founder of Astudio.
The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.
Shortlist
- Architype
- Assael Architecture
- Grimshaw
- Hawkins\Brown
- HLM
- HTA Design
- JTP
- LSI Architects
- MSMR Architects
- Ryder Architecture
