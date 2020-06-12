Unsupported browser

AJ100 Employer of the Year 2020 shortlist announced

12 June, 2020 By

AJ100 Employer of the Year finalist: Assael Architecture

The AJ can announce the eight practices in contention for the coveted AJ100 Employer of the Year 2020 award

The shortlist includes last year’s winner, JTP, as well as previous holders of the title HTA Design and Assael Architecture.

Studio Egret West, which is making its AJ100 debut, has also been named among the finalists.

Sponsored again by Bespoke Careers, the category recognises the best practice for employees and is judged on human resources issues including staff satisfaction, workplace culture, benefits and staff turnover.

The shortlisted firms had to show what initiatives had been put in place to help motivate, train, and support their staff.

Last year, winner JTP was praised for its ‘people-centred focus to its business’, having reduced overtime at the practice by 35 per cent over the past five years, including 10 per cent in the past year. The company also invested an average of £1,490 in training per person each year. 

Yesterday the AJ unveiled the finalists for two new AJ100 Awards categories: Sustainability Champion of the Year and Sustainability Initiative of the Year.

 The winners of all the awards will be announced in September.

AJ100 Employer of the Year 2020 shortlist

  • Assael Architecture
  • HLM
  • HTA Design
  • JTP
  • PDP London
  • rg+p
  • Studio Egret West
  • tp bennett

