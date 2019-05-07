AJ100 Collaboration of the Year shortlist named

The team behind the sliding pitch at Spurs’ new stadium is among the finalists for the 2019 AJ100 Collaboration of the Year award

Populous and SCX Engineering are joined on the four-strong shortlist by the BDP-led multidisciplinary collaboration which delivered the Ordsall Chord rail bridge and infrastructure project in Manchester.

There are also nominations for Squire and Partners and SAWA for a agricultural campus in Cambodia, Levitt Bernstein and the 25 contributors to the second edition of the new Housing Design Handbook and the team who worked on The Gantry at Here East.

Last year the award was won by PlanBEE (Built Environment Education), led by Ryder Architecture, a philanthropic partnership between architect practices, engineers and project managers to deliver an earn-as-you-learn initiative backed by Gateshead College.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.