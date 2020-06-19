Unsupported browser

AJ100 Collaboration of the Year 2020 contenders named

19 June, 2020 By

Hta collaboration pte, proctor matthews distinctively local 1

AJ100 Collaboration of the Year finalist: HTA design with Pollard Thomas Edwards, Proctor & Matthews and PRP who worked together on The Distinctively Local report

  Comment

The AJ can reveal the three teams vying for this year’s AJ100 Collaboration of the Year award

The finalists include the developer, contractor and design team behind the revamp of a 1990s commercial block in Triton Square, Euston, which, they claim, has produced 48 per cent fewer carbon emissions than if they’d built a new office on the site.

The other contenders are: HTA Design with Pollard Thomas Edwards, Proctor & Matthews and PRP, who worked together on The Distinctively Local report looking into new suburban and rural housing; and Scott Brownrigg with The Learning Crowd, who collaborated on the book Urban Schools – Designing for High Density showcasing the best inner-city education buildings from around the world.

Last year the award was won by Squire and Partners, which worked pro bono with the design collective Socially Active Workshop Architecture to deliver the Cambodia Agriculture Technology Centre.

The winners of all this year’s AJ100 awards will be announced in September.

Shortlist: Collaboration of the Year 2020

  • Arup Architecture, Lendlease and British Land – redevelopment of 1 Triton Square 
  • HTA Design, Pollard Thomas Edwards, Proctor & Matthews and PRP – Distinctively Local report
  • Scott Brownrigg and The Learning Crowd – Urban Schools – Designing for High Density book

