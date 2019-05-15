AJ100 Clients’ Choice shortlist revealed

Eight practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100 Clients’ Choice award

3DReid, PRP and Assael Architecture and are among the finalists for the accolade, which is chosen by those commissioning the architects that make the AJ100 rankings.

Five of the 2019 contenders also featured on last year’s list: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Allies and Morrison, Hawkins\Brown, HTA Design and EPR Architects, which has won the award for the last two years.

Hundreds of clients were asked which architect they would recommend working with and also which architect they hadn’t yet worked with but would most like to work with in the future.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist in full