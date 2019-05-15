Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ100 Clients’ Choice shortlist revealed

15 May, 2019 By

Millharbour London by 3DReid

Millharbour London by 3DReid

1/8

Hide caption

  • Millharbour London by 3DReid

    Millharbour London by 3DReid

  • Weston Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Weston Street by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • Marlborough College by Allies and Morrison

    Marlborough College by Allies and Morrison

  • Young Street by Assael Architecture

    Young Street by Assael Architecture

  • Ram Quarter by EPR Architects

    Ram Quarter by EPR Architects

    Source: Anthony Weller

  • The Beecroft Building by Hawkins\Brown

    The Beecroft Building by Hawkins\Brown

  • 101 George Street by HTA Design

    101 George Street by HTA Design

  • Willow barns 2489 andy marshall pressimage 1

    Willow Barns by PRP

    Source:Andy Marshall

  • Comment

Eight practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100 Clients’ Choice award

3DReid, PRP and Assael Architecture and are among the finalists for the accolade, which is chosen by those commissioning the architects that make the AJ100 rankings. 

Five of the 2019 contenders also featured on last year’s list: Allford Hall Monaghan Morris, Allies and Morrison, Hawkins\Brown, HTA Design and EPR Architects, which has won the award for the last two years.

Hundreds of clients were asked which architect they would recommend working with and also which architect they hadn’t yet worked with but would most like to work with in the future.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist in full

  • 3DReid
  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • Allies and Morrison
  • Assael Architecture
  • EPR Architects
  • Hawkins\Brown
  • HTA Design
  • PRP

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs