AJ100 Clients’ Choice shortlist revealed

Eight practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100 Clients’ Choice award

SimpsonHaugh, Hawkins\Brown and HTA Design are among the finalists for the accolade, which is chosen by those commissioning the architects that make the AJ100 rankings.

Five of the 2018 contenders also featured on last year’s list, namely AHMM, Allies and Morrison, Make Architects, WilkinsonEyre and EPR, which won the 2017 title.

More than 800 clients were asked which architect they would recommend working with and also which architect they hadn’t yet worked with but would most like to work with in the future.

The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist

Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Allies and Morrison

EPR Architects

Hawkins\Brown

HTA Design

Make Architects

SimpsonHaugh and Partners

WilkinsonEyre

