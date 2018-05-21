Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ100 Clients’ Choice shortlist revealed

21 May, 2018 By

White collar factory tim soar

White Collar Factory by AHMM

Source:Timothy Soar

1/8

Hide caption

  • White collar factory tim soar

    White Collar Factory by AHMM

    Source:Timothy Soar

  • Aj100 thewestworks image01

    Westorks by Allies and Morrison

  • ©epr bridge model brick street

    Model of EPR Architects' artisan link bridge, Brick Street, Mayfair

  • Practice of the year hawkinsbrown 1

    Here East by Hawkins\Brown

  • Acp apex house

    Apex House by HTA Design

  • Photos rathbone index

    Rathbone Square by Make Architects

  • Queenelisabethhall1

    Queen Elisabeth Hall, Antwerp by SimpsonHaugh and Partners

  • The regent's canal and gasholders photography by peter landers

    Gasholder apartments by WilkinsonEyre

    Source:Peter Landers

Eight practices have been shortlisted for the AJ100 Clients’ Choice award

SimpsonHaugh, Hawkins\Brown and HTA Design are among the finalists for the accolade, which is chosen by those commissioning the architects that make the AJ100 rankings.

Five of the 2018 contenders also featured on last year’s list, namely AHMM, Allies and Morrison, Make Architects, WilkinsonEyre and EPR, which won the 2017 title.

More than 800 clients were asked which architect they would recommend working with and also which architect they hadn’t yet worked with but would most like to work with in the future.

The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist

  • Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • Allies and Morrison
  • EPR Architects
  • Hawkins\Brown
  • HTA Design
  • Make Architects
  • SimpsonHaugh and Partners
  • WilkinsonEyre

AJ100 Clients’ Choice sponsored by

Miele logo m red cmyk

 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs