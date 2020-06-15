Unsupported browser

AJ100 Client of the Year shortlist announced

15 June, 2020 By

agar grove jack hobhouse

Agar Grove by Hawkins/Brown for the London Borough of Camden

Source:Jack Hobhouse

The AJ can reveal the six-strong shortlist of contenders for the AJ100 Client of the Year 2020 award

The list includes Tide Construction, nominated by HTA Design following its work on 101 George Street, a 44-storey modular tower in Croydon.

Also shortlisted was the BBC, put forward by Sheppard Robson following completion of the broadcaster’s new Welsh headquarters in Cardiff.

Two local councils made the list: Leeds, for backing the revamp of West Yorkshire Playhouse; and Camden, for several housing schemes. They were nominated by Page\Park and Hawkins\Brown respectively.

The shortlist is completed by two private developers: British Land has been nominated by Arup, while Crosstree Real Estate Partners was nominated by Orms.

Last year, the award was won by Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust and Ealing Council for their collaboration with Jestico + Whiles on restoring the Grade I-listed museum.

The winner of this year’s award will be announced in September. 

AJ100 Client of the Year shortlist

  • Tide Construction nominated by HTA Design
  • British Land nominated by Arup
  • BBC nominated by Sheppard Robson
  • London Borough of Camden nominated by Hawkins\Brown
  • Leeds City Council nominated by Page\Park
  • Crosstree Real Estate Partners nominated by Orms

