AJ100 Client of the Year shortlist announced

The AJ can reveal the eight-strong shortlist of contenders for the AJ100 Client of the Year award

The list includes the Southbank Centre, nominated by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios following completion of its revamp of the venues last year.

Also shortlisted was Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust/Ealing Council, put forward by Jestico + Whiles which worked on the restoration of the Grade-I listed villa.

A clutch of major developers has also made the final eight, including Almacantar, British Land, Countryside, Delancey, Grosvenor and U+I.

Last year, the award was won by Bloomberg for its collaboration with Foster + Partners on the Stirling Prize-winning Bloomberg HQ.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.