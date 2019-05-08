Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

AJ100 Client of the Year shortlist announced

8 May, 2019 By

Centre point mark luscombe whyte

Centre Point by Conran + Partners for Almacantar

Source:Mark Luscombe Whyte

1/15

Hide caption

  • Centre point mark luscombe whyte

    Centre Point by Conran + Partners for Almacantar

    Source:Mark Luscombe Whyte

  • Centre Point by Conran + Partners for Almacantar

    Centre Point by Conran + Partners for Almacantar

    Source: Charlie Dailey

  • The Harris Partnership

    Teeside Park by The Harris Partnership for British Land

  • Park lane meadowhall

    Park Lane Meadowhall by The Harris Partnership for British Land

  • Peel Precinct 2, Kilburn by Child Graddon Lewis for Countryside

    Peel Precinct 2, Kilburn by Child Graddon Lewis for Countryside

  • Newhall by bptw partnership for Countryside

    Newhall by bptw partnership for Countryside

  • East Village Plot N06 by Hawkins\Brown for Delancey

    East Village Plot N06 by Hawkins\Brown for Delancey

  • Here East by Hawkins\Brown for Delancey

    The Gantry at Here East by Hawkins\Brown for Delancey

  • Eccleston Yards by BuckleyGrayYeoman for Grosvenor

    Eccleston Yards by BuckleyGrayYeoman for Grosvenor

  • Eccleston Yards by BuckleyGrayYeoman for Grosvenor

    Eccleston Yards by BuckleyGrayYeoman for Grosvenor

  • Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles for Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust/Ealing Council

    Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles for Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust/Ealing Council

  • Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles for Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust/Ealing Council

    Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles for Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust/Ealing Council

  • Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Source: Morley von Sternberg

  • Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Source: Hufton + Crow

  • U+i record store at the old vinyl factory

    AHMM's Record Store at the Old Vinyl Factory for U+I (nominated by Chetwoods)

  • Comment

The AJ can reveal the eight-strong shortlist of contenders for the AJ100 Client of the Year award

The list includes the Southbank Centre, nominated by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios following completion of its revamp of the venues last year.

Also shortlisted was Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust/Ealing Council, put forward by Jestico + Whiles which worked on the restoration of the Grade-I listed villa.

A clutch of major developers has also made the final eight, including Almacantar, British Land, Countryside, Delancey, Grosvenor and U+I. 

Last year, the award was won by Bloomberg for its collaboration with Foster + Partners on the Stirling Prize-winning Bloomberg HQ. 

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist in full

  • Almacantar nominated by Conran + Partners
  • British Land nominated by The Harris Partnership
  • Countryside nominated by bptw partnership and Child Graddon Lewis
  • Delancey nominated by Hawkins\Brown
  • Grosvenor nominated by BuckleyGrayYeoman
  • Pitzhanger Manor & Gallery Trust/Ealing Council nominated by Jestico + Whiles
  • Southbank Centre nominated by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
  • U + I nominated by Chetwoods

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs