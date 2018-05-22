AJ100 Client of the Year shortlist announced

The 10-strong shortlist of contenders vying for the Client of the Year title at this year’s AJ100 Awards can be revealed

The list includes a clutch of higher-education organisations, including the University of Roehampton, Keble College and the London Business School, as well as major developers Argent, Delancey and Lendlease.

Media giant Bloomberg, which worked with Foster + Partners on its huge new European HQ in central London, is also among the contenders.

The shortlist is completed by the Imperial War Museum, Tide Construction and Crossrail – the pan-London rail link comprising 10 new stations and with upgrades for 30 more.

Last year the award was given to the City of Glasgow College for its campus buildings designed by Reiach and Hall and Michael Laird Architects.

The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist