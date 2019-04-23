AJ100 Building of the Year shortlist revealed

The AJ can announce the seven buildings in the running for the prestigious AJ100 Building of the Year award

This year’s shortlist is dominated by high-profile redevelopments, including Allford Hall Monaghan Morris’s transformation of the BBC’s former Television Centre complex in White City, Grimshaw’s London Bridge station retrofit and the Southbank Centre refurb spearheaded by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

Jestico + Whiles’ restoration of Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery in Ealing is also in the running.

The other contenders are Hawkins\Brown’s Beecroft Building, which houses the University of Oxford’s advanced physics research, SimpsonHaugh’s No 1 Spinningfields office tower in central Manchester and the Richard A and Susan F Smith Campus Center at Harvard University, USA, designed by Hopkins Architects.

The sought-after award is given in recognition of the finest building completed by an AJ100-listed practice in the past 12 months. Last year’s winner was Hawkins\Brown’s Here East.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

The shortlist Television Centre, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Southbank Centre, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

London Bridge Station, Grimshaw

Beecroft Building, University of Oxford, Hawkins\Brown

The Richard A and Susan F Smith Campus Center, Harvard, Hopkins Architects

Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery, Jestico + Whiles

No1 Spinningfields, Manchester, SimpsonHaugh and Partners

