AJ100 Building of the Year shortlist revealed

23 April, 2019 By Isabella Kaminski

Television Centre by AHMM

Television Centre by AHMM

1/21

Hide caption

  • Television Centre by AHMM

    Television Centre by AHMM

  • Television Centre by AHMM

    Television Centre by AHMM

  • Television Centre by AHMM

    Television Centre by AHMM

  • Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Source: Hufton + Crow

  • Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Source: Morley von Sternberg

  • Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Southbank Centre by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios

    Source: Tony Birch

  • London Bridge Station by Grimshaw

    London Bridge Station by Grimshaw

  • London Bridge Station by Grimshaw

    London Bridge Station by Grimshaw

  • London Bridge Station by Grimshaw

    London Bridge Station by Grimshaw

  • Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown

    Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown

  • Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown

    Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown

  • Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown

    Beecroft Building, University of Oxford by Hawkins\Brown

  • The Richard A and Susan F Smith Campus Center, Harvard by Hopkins Architects

    The Richard A and Susan F Smith Campus Center, Harvard by Hopkins Architects

    Source: Nic Lehoux

  • The Richard A and Susan F Smith Campus Center, Harvard by Hopkins Architects

    The Richard A and Susan F Smith Campus Center, Harvard by Hopkins Architects

    Source: Janie Airey

  • The Richard A and Susan F Smith Campus Center, Harvard by Hopkins Architects

    The Richard A and Susan F Smith Campus Center, Harvard by Hopkins Architects

    Source: Nic Lehoux

  • Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles

    Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles

  • Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles

    Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles

  • Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles

    Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery by Jestico + Whiles

  • No 1 Spinningfields, Manchester by SimpsonHaugh

    No 1 Spinningfields, Manchester by SimpsonHaugh

    Source: Daniel Hopkinson

  • No 1 Spinningfields, Manchester by SimpsonHaugh

    No 1 Spinningfields, Manchester by SimpsonHaugh

    Source: Daniel Hopkinson

  • No 1 Spinningfields, Manchester by SimpsonHaugh

    No 1 Spinningfields, Manchester by SimpsonHaugh

    Source: Daniel Hopkinson

The AJ can announce the seven buildings in the running for the prestigious AJ100 Building of the Year award

This year’s shortlist is dominated by high-profile redevelopments, including Allford Hall Monaghan Morris’s transformation of the BBC’s former Television Centre complex in White City, Grimshaw’s London Bridge station retrofit and the Southbank Centre refurb spearheaded by Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios.

Jestico + Whiles’ restoration of Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery in Ealing is also in the running.

The other contenders are Hawkins\Brown’s Beecroft Building, which houses the University of Oxford’s advanced physics research, SimpsonHaugh’s No 1 Spinningfields office tower in central Manchester and the Richard A and Susan F Smith Campus Center at Harvard University, USA, designed by Hopkins Architects.

The sought-after award is given in recognition of the finest building completed by an AJ100-listed practice in the past 12 months. Last year’s winner was Hawkins\Brown’s Here East.

The winner of this year’s awards will be announced at the annual AJ100 gala dinner event on 19 June at the Tower of London.

The shortlist

  • Television Centre, Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • Southbank Centre, Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
  • London Bridge Station, Grimshaw
  • Beecroft Building, University of Oxford, Hawkins\Brown
  • The Richard A and Susan F Smith Campus Center, Harvard, Hopkins Architects
  • Pitzhanger Manor and Gallery, Jestico + Whiles 
  • No1 Spinningfields, Manchester, SimpsonHaugh and Partners

AJ100 Building of the Year sponsored by

Graphisoft

