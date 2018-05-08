Unsupported browser

AJ100 Building of the Year shortlist revealed

8 May, 2018 By

White Collar Factory by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Source:Timothy Soar

The AJ can announce the nine buildings in the running for the prestigious AJ100 Building of the Year Award

The shortlist includes the Bloomberg HQ in London by Foster + Partners; Here East, the reworking of the London Olympics 2012 Media Centre by Hawkins\Brown and KAPSARC by Zaha Hadid Architects – otherwise known as the King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Also in contention for the prestigious award are the White Collar Factory, an office building by AHMM in London; Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios’ Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and The Hawkhead Centre in Paisley by Page\Park – a new facility for charity Scottish War Blinded.

The full run-down is completed by the Queen Elisabeth Hall in Antwerp by SimpsonHaugh; the London Business School Sammy Ofer Centre by Sheppard Robson and Reiach and Hall Architects’ Nucleus: the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority Archive in Wick – which was Editor’s Choice and Public Building of the Year at the inaugural AJ Architecture Awards.

Reiach and Hall Architects, together with Michael Laird Architects, were also last year’s winners of the Award for their Stirling-shortlisted City of Glasgow College City Campus. The judges’ praised the project for being a ‘beautifully considered’ building that exhibited real ‘boldness and deftness in the handling of space, form and detailing.’

The sought-after award is given in recognition of the finest building completed by an AJ100-listed practice in the last 12 months. The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

 

AJ100 Building of the Year 2018 shortlist in full

  • White Collar Factory, London Allford Hall Monaghan Morris
  • Royal Birmingham Conservatoire, Birmingham Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios
  • Bloomberg European Headquarters, LondonFoster + Partners
  • Here East, London Hawkins\Brown
  • The Hawkhead Centre, Paisley Page\Park Architects
  • Nucleus, The Nuclear Decommissioning Authority and Caithness Archive, Wick Reiach and Hall Architects
  • London Business School, The Sammy Ofer Centre, London Sheppard Robson
  • Queen Elisabeth Hall, Antwerp, Belgium SimpsonHaugh and Partners
  • KAPSARC, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia Zaha Hadid Architects

