AJ100 Best use of Technology shortlist unveiled

Foster + Partners, Grimshaw and Hawkins\Brown all feature on the six-strong shortlist battling it out for the Best Use of Technology prize at the AJ100 Awards

They are joined by AHR, HTA and Allies and Morrison in the category that celebrates how technology has transformed the way the firm does business.

Among the high-tech breakthroughs in the running for the 2018 prize is a geo-database, which has created an interactive London-wide character mapping tool; an immersive Minecraft-like technology that allows clients to model and sculpt with blocks; and a data-driven flexible parametric design tool developed with Wikihouse.

Last year the technology award went to Wellbriefing, an interactive tool designed by Atkins to test worker happiness.

This year’s judges for the category are: Jon Astbury, AJ assistant architecture editor; Chris Boyce, director and founder of Assorted Skills + Talents*; Mike Fairbrass, creative consultant and author; Robin Nicholson of Cullinan Studio; and Maria Smith, director of Interrobang Architecture and Engineering.



The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist in full