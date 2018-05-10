Unsupported browser

AJ100 Best use of Technology shortlist unveiled

10 May, 2018 By

Grangegorman Visualisation

AHR has been using innovative platforms such as Enscape to manipulate its models to create 3D environments within Virtual Reality (VR). In its recent project for DIT Grangegorman, the stakeholder team could sit in the performance hall as a member of the audience

1/15

Hide caption

  • Grangegorman Visualisation

    AHR has been using innovative platforms such as Enscape to manipulate its models to create 3D environments within Virtual Reality (VR). In its recent project for DIT Grangegorman, the stakeholder team could sit in the performance hall as a member of the audience

  • Grangegorman Model View

    AHR has been using innovative platforms such as Enscape to manipulate its models to create 3D environments within Virtual Reality (VR) including in its recent project for DIT Grangegorman. Model view

  • VR jpg

    AHR has been using innovative platforms such as Enscape to manipulate its models to create 3D environments within Virtual Reality (VR).

  • London s Local Character and Density London s diverse character crop

    Allies and Morrison

  • Allies and Morrison's geo-database has helped create an interactive mapping tool setting out London s Local Character and Density and Growth opportunities

    Allies and Morrison's geo-database has helped create an interactive mapping tool setting out London s Local Character and Density and Growth opportunities

  • London s Local Character and Density Heritage assets crop

    Allies and Morrison's geo-database has helped create an interactive mapping tool setting out London s Local Character and Density and Growth opportunities

  • 15130 N36

    Grimshaw's use of VR is allowing teams in multiple locations to investigate at 1:1 scale how decisions can impact upon the human experience of a space

  • T 170605 N270

    Grimshaw's use of VR is allowing teams in multiple locations to investigate at 1:1 scale how decisions can impact upon the human experience of a space

  • VR Image

    Grimshaw's use of VR is allowing teams in multiple locations to investigate at 1:1 scale how decisions can impact upon the human experience of a space

  • Image 3 jpg

    Hawkins\Brown's data-driven flexible parametric design tool developed with Wikihouse has been used on Here East.

  • Image 2 jpg

    Hawkins\Brown's data-driven flexible parametric design tool developed with Wikihouse

  • Image 1 jpg

    Hawkins\Brown's data-driven flexible parametric design tool developed with Wikihouse

  • George Street Croydon

    HTA's George Street project in Croydon, which will be the tallest modular structure in the world when it is completed.

  • Wembley Projects Medley

    HTA's modular housing schemes at Wembley

  • Apex House Construction

    HTA

Foster + Partners, Grimshaw and Hawkins\Brown all feature on the six-strong shortlist battling it out for the Best Use of Technology prize at the AJ100 Awards

They are joined by AHR, HTA and Allies and Morrison in the category that celebrates how technology has transformed the way the firm does business.  

Among the high-tech breakthroughs in the running for the 2018 prize is a geo-database, which has created an interactive London-wide character mapping tool; an immersive Minecraft-like technology that allows clients to model and sculpt with blocks; and a data-driven flexible parametric design tool developed with Wikihouse.
Last year the technology award went to Wellbriefing, an interactive tool designed by Atkins to test worker happiness.

This year’s judges for the category are: Jon Astbury, AJ assistant architecture editor; Chris Boyce, director and founder of Assorted Skills + Talents*; Mike Fairbrass, creative consultant and author; Robin Nicholson of Cullinan Studio; and Maria Smith, director of Interrobang Architecture and Engineering.

The winner will be announced at the annual AJ100 dinner on Wednesday 13 June at the Tower of London.

Shortlist in full

  • AHR
  • Allies and Morrison
  • Foster + Partners
  • Grimshaw
  • HTA
  • Hawkins\Brown

